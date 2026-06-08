Celebrate International Picnic Day at the Customs House Museum’s Storytime & Craft Event

Clarksville, TN – Families are invited to enjoy a fun-filled morning of stories, creativity, and imagination when the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center hosts its Storytime & Craft: International Picnic Day event on Thursday, June 18th, 2026.

Designed for children of all ages and their accompanying adults, the program combines interactive storytelling with a hands-on craft activity inspired by one of summer’s favorite traditions—a picnic in the park.

Beginning at 10:30am, participants will gather to hear a selection of picnic-themed books that celebrate outdoor adventures, family gatherings, and the simple joys of sharing a meal together. The stories are chosen to encourage a love of reading while sparking creativity and conversation among young visitors.

Following storytime, children will have the opportunity to create their own picnic-inspired craft by designing a colorful hamburger on a tablecloth. The activity offers a fun way for children to express their creativity while connecting with the day’s International Picnic Day theme.

Storytime & Craft programs at the museum are designed to provide engaging educational experiences that blend literacy, art, and family interaction. Parents and caregivers are expected to participate alongside their children and provide supervision throughout the event.

The program is free for Customs House Museum members and included with regular museum admission for non-members.

Storytime & Craft: International Picnic Day will take place on Thursday, June 18th, from 10:30am until 12:00pm at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center in downtown Clarksville. Families looking for a creative and educational way to spend part of their summer morning are encouraged to attend.