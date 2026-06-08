Clarksville Obituary: Ivy Watson

Clarksville, TN – Ivy Watson departed this life on June 1st, 2026, at the age of 60.

Born on September 20th, 1965, Ivy’s life was defined by the relationships she built, the memories she created, and the lasting impact she had on family, friends, and all who knew her. Her presence brought comfort and companionship to those around her, and she will be remembered with love and appreciation by those whose lives she touched.

As loved ones reflect on her life, they will cherish the many moments shared with Ivy throughout the years. Her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of family members and friends who will forever treasure the time they spent with her.

A memorial service honoring Ivy’s life will be held on Sunday, June 14th, 2026, beginning at 2:00pm at Foston Funeral Home, located at 816 Franklin Street in Clarksville.

Though she is no longer physically present, Ivy’s legacy of love, friendship, and cherished memories will remain with those who knew her for years to come.