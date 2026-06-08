Clarksville Obituary: John Edward Ragan

Clarksville, TN – John Edward Ragan, age 87, of Clarksville, TN passed away at his home on Monday, June 1st, 2026.

John was born on October 26th, 1938, in Dearborn, MI to the late John Henry Ragan and Tina Robertson Ragan.

John is survived by his wife, Noriko Ragan; son Michael G. (Kimberly) Ragan; and sister Dorothy Toone.

A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.