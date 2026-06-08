Clarksville Obituary: Tanya Hancock-Baker

Clarksville, TN – Tanya Hancock-Baker, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on June 2nd, 2026, at the age of 62.

Born on October 12th, 1963, Tanya’s life was marked by the experiences, relationships, and memories she shared with family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her presence touched many lives, and she will be remembered for the impact she made on those around her throughout the years.

As loved ones gather to reflect on her life, they will remember the moments of laughter, kindness, strength, and companionship that defined her journey. Though her passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew her, her memory will continue to live on through the stories shared and the lives she influenced.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Tanya’s life during a Celebration of Life service on Thursday, June 11j, 2026, beginning at 12:00pm at Foston Funeral Home, located at 816 Franklin Street in Clarksville.

As the community joins together to honor Tanya Hancock-Baker, they will celebrate a life that leaves behind cherished memories and a lasting legacy of love and connection.