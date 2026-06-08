Clarksville Pets of the Week for June 8th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of June 8th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Bear is a young male Labrador retriever/Catahoula Leopard dog mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new home. Come play with him out in the yard. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Kylo is a young male Catahoula Leopard Dog mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new family. Come visit with him in the yard.

Rusty is a young male Black Mouth Cur. He is fully vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. This breed will benefit from lots of activities and adventures and would love a large yard and lots of challenging toys. Come take him out in the yard and spend time with this great boy.

Thorien is a young male Pit Bull Terrier mixed breed. He is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. Come spend time with this great boy out in the yard.

Clementine is a young female Domestic Shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed so she can go home the same day. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Pretty Girl is an adult female Domestic shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, litter trained, and spayed so she can go home the same day. She can be found in the Cat Room.

Sookie is an adult female domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed so she can go home the same day. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*.

For more information, call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Mama Orion is an adult female Domestic Shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Good with kids and other cats but not known about dogs yet. She loves wrestling and playing with string toys. She loves curling up with her people too. Sweet girl looking for her forever home.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com * Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Misty is a 9 week old female domestic medium hair kitten. She is fully vetted with the first 2 feline vaccines and is spayed and litter trained. She is very gentle but does have a playful side. She would do well with another kitty buddy if possible. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. This boy has so much love and energy and would benefit from a very active home. He has been working with trainers to help him gain a solid foundation for his success.

Lots of adventures, hikes, room to run and plenty of love are just what he needs. He is very energetic and needs to be the only dog in the home and no children and no cats please. He needs a strong committed person/family to keep him on his training and to get him exercise and mental stimulation.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Drako deserves his own loving family. Drako has been waiting for over 4 years for someone to recognize the beauty and loyalty in him and make him a part of their family. There is absolutely nothing wrong with him other than his exuberant love of life and just being happy to see people and we know the perfect person is out there for him! He deserves this! He will make a fantastic companion.If you would love to add him to your family please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Kane is an adult male (approx.6-7 year old) Pit Bull Terrier. Kane is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He has been around other dogs and children of various energy levels and does great. He is a big boy and would love a fenced yard for zoomies and playing. Very much a sweetheart. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Kane is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Daisy is a 3 year old female Shih Tzu. She is fully vetted, house trained and not spayed yet. She has special needs due to her being blind. But please don’t let that deter you from taking a look at this sweetheart. She was just recently gifted a Halo device to help her navigate her world!

She is also crate trained and microchipped. Daisy loves chewing her favorite chew stick. She has been around children but no large dogs please because of her size. Blind dogs can adapt so easily to their environments and other senses kick in to compensate for lack of sight.

You can find her and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Janice Joplin is a 1 year old female Manx with the cutest bobtail. She is fully vetted, will be spayed 6/9 and litter trained. She is a very easy going girl who loves cozy naps, food and being close to her people. She has a calm nature and is good with kids, making her a wonderful family companion.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Eclair is a 2 year old female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed and kennel/house trained. She has done well around children and other dogs but needs a cat free home please. Eclair does appreciate slower introductions when meeting new people but once she feels comfortable her loving personality shines through quickly.

Eclair is loyal, affectionate and so deeply devoted to her people. Eclair is looking for a home where she is loved and cherished with people who want a lifelong best friend. She will do anything for her people.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/eclair or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Freya Renee is a Great Pyrenese/Labrador mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She has been around other dogs, unknown at this time how she does with children and needs a no cat home please. Freya is always up for a game of fetch or a relaxing stroll around the park.

She thrives on making her people happy and will be right by your side. Freya does get a little nervous meeting dogs so possibly a very calm, easy going dog buddy might be fine or she is perfectly content being the only pet as well. She has so much love to give and will be a fantastic addition.

Hot Rod’s Garage

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Storm is a 2 year old male labrador retriever. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is great with other calm, non dominant/non aggressive dogs and good with kids but still has a lot of puppy energy so he would need to be carefully supervised around toddlers. No cats please.

He has had basic training and is just a delight to be around. Storm will be perfect for a single person who can devote plenty of time to him or at least a very active family committed to including him in all hiking, jogging and swimming activities. Let’s be honest here, he is definitely NOT a “leave alone in the backyard” type of guy. He bonds well with his people and must be part of the family. This sweet boy has so much love to give and will be a wonderful addition.

For more information call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Betsie is a sweet female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She has done well with children and loves other dogs with proper introductions. She is a huge fan of belly rubs and sitting in your lap. She loves playing in the yard with other dogs and just loves to run and be silly.

She is a wonderful girl and is looking for the right family who will take time with her and be rewarded with a wonderful companion. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Honey is a 2 year old female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Honey is fine with other cats with proper introductions and has done well with calm children. She does need plenty of time to warm up and a family willing to work with her, give her time and space to settle in and become comfortable. She will be a fantastic companion.

Applications are at : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header

For more information, they can be found on FaceBook Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com