Clarksville Obituary: Ericka Lee Trice Kennedy

Clarksville, TN – Ericka Lee Trice Kennedy peacefully drifted into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 28th, 2026, at Ahava Healthcare center in Clarksville, Tennessee. She was born November 22nd, 1959, in Woodlawn, Tennessee to the parents, Rev. Woodrow Wilson Trice and Helen Moss Trice.

Ericka was known as “Nut”, Erkie, and Bert to her close family and friends. She was educated in Clarksville Montgomery County Schools and was a proud graduate of Northwest High School class of 1978.

Ericka accepted Christ at an early age and was affiliated with Ogburn Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

Ericka cherished life, her passions and hobbies included cooking, dancing and gardening, she had a green thumb. She also enjoyed entertaining family and friends. She was an incredible cook and was always the life of the party and the first on the dance floor. She was a Funk-A-Delic fan always lighting the dance floor when that beat dropped.

Ericka was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Rev. Woodrow and Helen Trice, sister, Cinderella Trice “Rita” McCrary and nephews, Eric Wooten and Malik Trice.

She leaves to celebrate her memories loving daughters, Joyce Kennedy and Christine Kennedy, grandchildren, Jayce Kennedy, Issaac Thomas, and Ishmael Kennedy, brothers, Paul Trice, David Trice and Demetrius (Angel) Trice, sisters, Thresa Trice, Carol Monroe, and Melissa Trice, nieces, Nicole Perkins, Denise (Dominique) Barbee, Tina Townsend, LaToya Trie, April Townsend, LaTia Moody, Chaneka Wooten, and Mary Trice, nephews, David Marshall, Carlos Townsend, Paul Trice, Jr., James Wooten, Marlon McKeage, James Trice, Jermel Trice, and Jimmy Trice as well as a host of other relatives and friends.