HomeNewsClarksville Police Search for Driver Who Fled Three-Vehicle Crash on Providence Boulevard
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Clarksville Police Search for Driver Who Fled Three-Vehicle Crash on Providence Boulevard

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a three-vehicle crash on Providence Boulevard (Boot Hill) near Riverside Drive at approximately 4:48am.

The crash temporarily closed the northbound lanes of Providence Boulevard while officers investigated the incident and crews worked to clear the roadway. One of the drivers involved fled the scene.

The roadway has since been reopened, and traffic is flowing normally in the area.

No additional information is available for release at this time.

 

 

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