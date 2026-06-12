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AAA Survey: Half of Tennesseans Still Planning Summer Vacations Despite Rising Travel Costs

News Staff
By News Staff
Travel. (AAA)

AAANashville, TN – Summer travel demand remains steady among Tennessee residents, even as higher gas prices and inflation continue to influence trip planning. A new AAA survey shows half of Tennesseans plan to take a summer vacation, essentially unchanged from last year.

The findings show travel remains a priority for many households, while higher costs are causing travelers to adjust how they plan and take trips.

“People still want to take a summer trip. What’s changing is how they make it work,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We’re seeing more flexibility, more planning, and a stronger focus on getting value for their budget.”

Travelers Adjust Plans, Not Priorities

Even with higher costs, many residents are finding ways to stay on track with their summer plans. Tennesseans say they are making the following changes to offset rising fuel prices:

  • 24% plan fewer road trips
  • 24% are choosing destinations closer to home
  • 24% are budgeting more for fuel and cutting back on extras
  • 16% are rethinking whether to drive or fly
  • 28% say gas prices have not affected their plans

Air travel reflects a similar trend. While some Tennesseans are reducing flights or choosing closer destinations, more than one-third (38%) report no change to their air travel plans.

Planning Ahead Gains Importance

As costs fluctuate, travelers are placing more emphasis on timing and predictability.

  • 29% are choosing destinations where travel costs are more predictable
  • 29% are booking earlier to lock in pricing
  • 17% are opting for prepaid travel options

AAA Travel Agents Can Help Lower Costs

Travelers looking to manage costs may benefit from working with a travel agent, including those at AAA.

Travel agents can access inventory, rates, and package options that are not always available through online searches. They can also bundle airfare, hotels, and transportation to help reduce overall trip costs and simplify planning.

“Travel agents can help uncover options and savings travelers may not find on their own,” Cooper said. “Bundling parts of a trip and locking in pricing can make a meaningful difference for families managing a travel budget.”

Travel insurance is another tool travelers may want to consider, especially when trip costs are higher. Coverage can help protect against unexpected disruptions, such as trip cancellations, delays, or medical emergencies. While it adds an upfront cost, it can help limit out-of-pocket expenses if plans change.

Ways to Save on Summer Travel

AAA recommends these strategies to help manage costs this season:

  • Book early to secure pricing and availability
  • Stay flexible with travel dates and destinations
  • Consider closer-to-home trips to reduce transportation costs
  • Bundle lodging and transportation when possible
  • Travel during off-peak days for better rates
  • Set a budget and plan spending in advance

For more information or to plan a summer getaway, visit AAA.com/Travel.

About the AAA Consumer Pulse™ Survey

The AAA Consumer Pulse™ Survey was conducted online among 400 Tennessee residents from April 17–26, 2026. Results have a maximum margin of error of ± 4.9 percentage points and are weighted by age and gender to represent the state’s adult population.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG), named a 2026 Forbes Most Trusted Company in America, is the second-largest AAA club in North America, with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, financial services, travel offerings and more.
 
ACG is part of the national AAA federation, which serves more than 66 million members across the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
 
For more information, download the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.
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