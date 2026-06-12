Boneyard Skatepark Opens in Clarksville, Blending Massive Skate Park and Live Music Venue

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s latest attraction is a MONSTER… Whether you are looking at it as a skateboard park or a music venue, this warehouse reimagined will really blow your mind.

Brainchild of some friends who already did amazing things with their local company, Stiltz Iron, Cooper Boudreau, and Reno King, skateboards and music came together, and Boneyard Skatepark came to life as a common dream!

Cooper’s wife, Chelsey must also be mentioned in this story as a main player. She helped design the park, their logo, and created the skateboard shop that is the entryway to the Boneyard.

The Boudreaus took the risks to get this dream off the ground. From the high ceilings and exposed rafters to original artwork – graffiti type spray paintings on the walls and a stage that rivals the Ryman auditorium stage in size, Boneyard is a marvel to take in, visually.

I met Reno, and later, Cooper, when I popped in a few days before their grand opening. They already had scheduled bands we’ve had in our pages. Metal bands, Autumn Lies Buried and Fuzzripper, and heavy local heroes, No Name Maddox and Captain Molasses. Also one of our good friends DJ Foreign who tears up a killer DJ show.

The new business has also hit the ground running with national attention from the skateboard world, as renowned skaters are catching on and bringing the show to Clarksville. A ten-year-old with sponsorship from national skate gear companies wowed the crowds within days of the doors being open.

Also, Boneyard has a world-class ramp setup ready for competitions. The shop at the front of the park has pro boards and swag to suit anyone from a novice on up to a competitive professional!

This park is so impressive that I stood there in awe….I was so speechless and happy that our town not only has a new venue with a massive stage, but also a skatepark that any major city would be jealous of! Bravo Boneyard!

The crew at Boneyard is imagining, creating, and living the dream. Another secret weapon of Boneyard is Taco Gary, a local musician and fixture in the music scene in Clarksville. He is handling the talent booking for the stage. Putting our own hometown bands on display is his passion and his mission for the new concert hall.

Cooper had been wanting to put a music venue together that had the same kind of vibe as the Coup. But as that local teen club from yesteryear had a stage and skateboards, this place is like that on steroids!

Local brewery, Evill Nash, owner James Miller is supplying refreshments for the nighttime shows. Skating closes before the shows begin.

The 10-year-old kid isn’t the only one with sponsorship. Miller Welding has included Stiltz Iron and Boneyard Skatepark in one of their commercials and furnished the welding gear as well.

This is a dream come true, not just for the skaters, music lovers, and the group who built the place from an empty warehouse, but also for Clarksville.

We can be proud of yet another local business. ‘Ville will be checking in on Boneyard Skatepark on the regular. This place is truly awesome.

– James Cargill for ‘Ville: A Rock & Roll Magazine