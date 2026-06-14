Chicken Salad and Peach Sandwich Recipe Delivers Sweet and Savory Summer Flavor

Clarksville, TN – Take your classic chicken salad sandwich to a whole new level with this fresh and flavorful twist. Tender diced chicken is combined with crisp apples, crunchy celery, sweet peaches, and chopped walnuts, then lightly coated in creamy mayonnaise for the perfect balance of textures and flavors.

The juicy peaches add a touch of natural sweetness that pairs beautifully with the savory chicken, while the apples and celery provide a refreshing crunch in every bite. Served on wholesome whole wheat bread, this quick and satisfying sandwich is ideal for lunch, a light dinner, or a picnic on a warm day.

Ready in just 10 minutes, it’s a delicious way to enjoy a nutritious meal packed with fresh ingredients and seasonal flavor.

Chicken Salad and Peach Sandwich

Elevate your chicken salad sandwich with the addition of sweet peaches.

Ingredients

4 slices whole wheat bread

1/2 cup chicken (diced, cooked)

1/2 cup peach (slices, drained and diced)

1 stalk celery (diced)

1/2 cup apple (diced)

1 small onion (diced)

1 1/2 tablespoons mayonnaise (nonfat)

1 tablespoon walnut (chopped)

Instructions

Mix together the chicken, apples, peaches, celery, onion, walnuts, and mayonnaise in a small bowl.

Spoon mixture onto 2 slices of the bread.

Yeah: 2 sandwiches

Prep time: 10 minutes