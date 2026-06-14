Roads That Bring Us Home: Lynnville, Where Time Still Keeps Its Own Pace

Written by Chris Lancia

Clarksville, TN – A day in Lynnville, Tennessee — where a railroad built a town, and the town decided to keep it that way.

90 minutes from Clarksville is a small town found by leaving the interstate behind, picking up a two-lane road, and letting the Middle Tennessee landscape spread out before you with green fields stitched together by fencerows and old barns. By the time you reach Lynnville, you realize the urgency that followed you out of the driveway quietly fell off somewhere along the way.

Lynnville is a town of 327 people, and it exists because of the railroad. The tracks came through in the nineteenth century, and around them grew a depot, a main street, and a community. The trains don’t stop here anymore, but the depot is still standing. The parking meters on Mill Street no longer work, but no one has gotten around to removing them. Which seems fitting.

What you’ll find here isn’t nostalgia for its own sake. It’s something more intentional than that: a conviction, carried forward from the railroad days and threaded through every business in the center of town, that the old ways of doing things, things made by hand, priced fairly, and rooted in community, aren’t relics.

They’re the best way.

Lynnville Railroad Museum

Start at the tracks. Before anything else this town is known for, the railroad is where Lynnville’s story begins. And the museum makes sure you understand that before you take in anything else.

The centerpiece is a 1927 Baldwin Steam Locomotive, restored by a dedicated group of volunteers who spent years sandblasting, welding, and painting it back to life. It sits next to the old depot on Mill Street, impossible to miss and somehow still imposing. It’s the kind of machine that reminds you how much physical force it took to build our nation. You can climb aboard, ring the bell, and look out through the engineer’s window at the same view someone had a hundred years ago.

Inside the depot, the museum traces the railroad’s role in this region from before the Civil War forward. You see what it meant economically, what it cost the community, and what grew up around it. The displays show how the railroad’s reach turned up in unexpected places and brought the kind of prosperity the rail lines made possible in places like this.

Including Milky Way Farms, owned by Franklin Mars. He founded Mars Candies, and his farm named for his most famous creation was the largest employer in Giles County during the Great Depression.

The museum is open daily, and admission is free. Just leave a donation on your way out, as this place runs on community investment. Which feels right.

Soda Pop Junction

Just steps away from the museum is Soda Pop Junction. The diner sits in a building that has been standing since 1860. For fifty of those years, from 1928 to 1978, it housed L.E. Moore Drug Store. The original oak pharmacy counter is still there. So is the 1950s soda fountain. It seems all that has changed is the sign out front.

Inside, the walls are layered with decades of accumulated Americana: old signs, sports memorabilia, photographs, relics from eras that predate most of the diners’ grandparents. Analog clocks tick on the walls. Orders are still written by hand. There is no QR code in sight.

Owner Johnny Phelps seems entirely at peace with this. He’s tried to keep it as old as he can, including the menu prices. In a period when restaurant costs have climbed steeply and steadily, Soda Pop Junction has held the line. Phelps’s reasoning is straightforward: be good to your customers and they’ll come back. They’ll tell other people.

The business has earned Tennessee’s #1 hamburger and #2 milkshake distinctions, accolades that now appear on everything from the Facebook page to the front door. But what keeps regulars returning isn’t rankings. It’s the feeling of being known when you walk in.

Order the burger. Order the milkshake. Take your time.

Lynnville Fried Pie Company

A few doors down on Mill Street, Chuck and Patti Nicks have been making fried pies since 2014. They’re handcrafted, hand-crimped, and fried to a flaky golden brown. They call their signature the Tennessee Turnover, and it’s a declaration of heritage as much as a menu item.

The origin story of this partnership has a good detail in it: Chuck is a Tennessee native who grew up eating fried pies, while Patti is from California and had never heard of one before they met. She has since become a convert. Together, they’ve turned a shared love of quality and tradition into something that feels less like a bakery and more like an argument for a certain kind of Southern cooking: patient, simple, made without shortcuts.

There’s a story worth knowing here: Colonel Littleton, the proprietor of the store next door, first suggested they make fried pies. That piece of neighborly encouragement is now threaded through the whole block.

Nine flavors are available on any given day. Apple, peach, and chocolate are the top three, though they’ll tell you with a grin that the most popular flavor is always “the next one.” The fillings are made from scratch. You will not find a canned filling in this kitchen.

The standard is simple: “If we come in second to Grandma, we feel like we’ve won.” It’s the right measure of success for a place like this; not perfection, but faithfulness. Take a few for the road. You might just eat one on the trip home.

Colonel Littleton

The smell reaches you before the door does. That’s leather. Deep, warm, American leather. Drifting out from what is, by any reasonable measure, one of the most remarkable small-town retail experiences in Middle Tennessee.

Colonel Garry Allen Littleton started his company in 1987 from the attic of his home, selling antique cufflinks to specialty stores. He moved into pocketknives, then into leather, and kept moving. Always toward things that were made carefully, made to last, and made by hand.

Today, the Colonel’s workshop employs around forty full-time craftspeople in Lynnville, making him one of the town’s largest employers. In a community of 327 people, that is not a small thing.

Every belt, wallet, travel bag, briefcase, and portfolio in the store is cut, sewn, and finished here, from American-sourced steer hide, alligator, and buffalo leather. The process is the point.

“America grew up as a country making things, building things,” the Colonel has written. “That’s our heritage as a nation and a people.”

His customers have included U.S. presidents and governors, but the store doesn’t wear that on its sleeve. You’re greeted the same way whether you’re browsing for an hour or buying a custom bag.

Posted around the workshop and retail floor are fragments of the Colonel’s philosophy, the kind that sound like plain sense until you realize how rare plain sense actually is: “Do more than you get paid for. Give people more than they expect.” It’s printed on a sign. It might as well be the town’s mission statement.

Spend some time here. Look at how the pieces are made. Pick up a wallet and feel the weight of something built to outlast you.

The Drive Home

By the time you pull back onto the highway heading north, the afternoon light is doing something pretty with the fields. You’ve got a bag of fried pies on the passenger seat, maybe a new belt, and the satisfaction of a day spent somewhere that asked nothing of you except your attention.

Lynnville didn’t resist the future out of stubbornness. These businesses aren’t clinging to the past because they don’t know what else to do. They’ve made a choice. About what quality means. About what community means. And about what it looks like when a business takes its obligations to its customers seriously enough to hold the line on prices, make things by hand, and stay open in a town of 327 people because the town needs them there.

That’s worth ninety minutes of your time.

Plan Your Visit

Railroad Museum

162 Mill Street, Lynnville, TN | Daily 9:00am–4:00pm | Free admission

Soda Pop Junction

141 Mill Street, Lynnville, TN | Mon–Thu 7:00am–6:00pm, Fri–Sat 7:00am–8:00pm

Lynnville Fried Pie Company

121 Mill Street, Lynnville, TN | Tue–Sat 10:00am–4:00pm

Colonel Littleton

113 Mill Street, Lynnville, TN | Tue–Sat 9:30am–5:00pm

From Clarksville ~90 minutes via I-65 S through Columbia

Pro Tip: All four stops are within easy walking distance on Mill Street. Plan for a full half-day, or linger longer.