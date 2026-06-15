Blood Donations Drop as Clarksville Enters Summer’s Deadliest Stretch

Clarksville, TN – As Montgomery County moves into the heart of summer, the area’s blood supply is falling at the worst possible time of year, and the organizations that keep local hospitals stocked are urging residents to give.

The stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known in emergency rooms as the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer.” AAA reports that fatal crashes involving teen drivers rise by roughly 30 percent during these weeks, and boating mishaps, heat emergencies, and other outdoor accidents add to the load.

Demand climbs just as the supply falls, because regular donors leave town on vacation and school-based drives shut down for the break. The American Red Cross says scheduled appointments — which account for about 90 percent of its donations — have dropped sharply in recent weeks, pulling the national supply down by thousands of units in a matter of days.

The need behind those numbers is steady and personal. Trauma victims, cancer patients, surgical patients, and mothers facing complications during childbirth can all require blood with little or no warning, and most of it comes from neighbors who simply decided to show up.

What surprises many first-time donors is how routine the process is. A single visit takes about an hour from sign-in to the cookie table, and the draw itself runs roughly 10 minutes. One donation can help save up to three lives, and because the body replaces what it gives, whole blood donors can typically return every 56 days.

Type O donors are especially valuable. O-negative is the universal type that emergency crews reach for when there is no time to test, so it runs short first whenever the shelves get thin. A single serious car wreck can consume around 50 units of blood — 50 separate donations — to keep one patient alive.

To give blood, a donor must be at least 17, or 16 with a parent’s consent, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in generally good health. It helps to drink plenty of water, skip the caffeine, and eat a meal with some iron in it before donating. Donors should also bring a photo ID. Both organizations let donors complete the health questionnaire online beforehand to shorten the visit.

Two organizations collect blood locally, and both are offering incentives this summer:

Blood Assurance, the nonprofit regional center that supplies area hospitals, is giving a $25.00 e-gift card to everyone who donates during June, July, or August. Its donor center is at 1767 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Suite E. Appointments can be made at www.bloodassurance.org, by calling 800.962.0628, or by texting BAGIVE to 999777.

The American Red Cross, which provides roughly 40 percent of the nation’s blood, is giving a $15.00 e-gift card — plus an entry to win one of two $7,500 gift cards — to donors who give between June 1st and June 28th. The Red Cross maintains a donor center at 1760 Madison Street and schedules blood drives across the county all summer. Appointments can be made at www.RedCrossBlood.org, through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by calling 1.800.RED.CROSS.

Walk-ins are welcome at both.

It costs an hour. For a patient in a Clarksville emergency room this summer, going without could cost far more.