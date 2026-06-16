Clarksville Obituary: Carolyn Gannaway

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Carolyn Gannaway, 89, of Southside, TN will be June 19th, 2026 at 1:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Proctor officiating. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 Am until the hour of service.

She was born on July 23rd, 1936 in Indian Mound, TN to William Bazzie Elliott and Mary Frances Norfleet Elliott. She passed away on June 13th, 2026. Carolyn was an avid reader who loved gospel music and played the piano at Southside Church for more than 30 years. She enjoyed her years working at Collinsville. A dedicated member of the United Methodist Church, she served as church secretary at St. Bethlehem, Forest Street, and Salem United Methodist churches and was active in United Methodist Women.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Gannaway, brother, Billy Elliott, and granddaughter, Jessica Clark. Carolyn is survived by her son, Robert (Gail) Gannaway, stepson, Michael Gannaway, grandchildren, Rachel (Levi) Evans and Erin (Will) Morton, grandson-in-law, Jonathan Clark, great grandchildren, Britton Clark, Hattie Clark, Blaine Evans, Hazel Evans, and Allison Morton, siblings, Nellie (Neil) Settle, Barry (Anne) Elliott, and Garry Elliott.

Pallbearers will be: Jimmy Settle, Tommy Elliott, Jonathan Clark, Will Morton, Levi Evans, Britton Clark, and Ray Baggett.

The family would like to thank Gentiva Hospice for their kindness and care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Southside Church, c/o Kathy Morgan, Treasurer, 3925 Morgan Circle, Cunningham, TN 37052.