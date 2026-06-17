Holiday Inn Clarksville Northeast Showcases New Amenities During Chamber Business After Hours

Clarksville, TN – “Today, I think we’re hosting our 4th Business after Hours in our Holiday Inn Burger Theory restaurant,” GM Patricia Allende said. “We’re excited to have everyone back with us. This is something we look forward to every year. We like to host during the cooler months, and we usually have a very large turnout.

“We just love seeing everybody from the community, and from the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, and especially all the networking and everyone enjoying our food from Burger Theory.”

Allende said the Chamber Business after Hours has been very beneficial for the hotel’s business, helping them promote to community leaders all the services it offers.

“This event has been absolutely beneficial for us,” Allende continued. “Networking is key in the community. I’m also on the board of the EDC. This is a great opportunity for all of us to come together. Everybody gets to try our food, see our hotel, and our meeting space. We also just opened a brand new Holiday Inn Express next door.

“So, we’re just excited to showcase all that we have going on, and this event does bring lots of opportunities and business to us. We host meetings for anywhere from 5 – 100 people. And our new Express has been doing great.”

Holiday Inn Clarksville Northeast is located at 215 Cracker Barrel Drive.

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