Nashville Sounds Fall 12-5 to Memphis Redbirds

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds dropped their fourth straight game, losing 12-5 in Memphis on Tuesday night to begin the series against the Redbirds. Four of the five Nashville runs came via the longball with Jeferson Quero slugging his seventh of the year while Brewers no. 3-rated prospect Jett Williams chipped in with the first multi-HR game of his Triple-A career.

The Redbirds struck first with a three-run home run for Joshua Baez off Sounds’ starter Brett Wichrowski in the bottom of the first inning. Nashville went down in order in the top of the first, but Quero cashed in on a one-out walk for Akil Baddoo in the second. Quero cut the Redbirds lead to one with his seventh home run of the season and first since May 27. Baez added his second home run of the night with a two-run homer in the third to make it 5-2 and a five-RBI night through his first two at-bats of the game.

Williams connected for his seventh round tripper of the year with one out in the top of the fifth to cut the deficit to three, but Memphis answered right back in their half of the inning. Cesar Prieto and Baez hit back-to-back home runs in to make it 7-3 with all 10 combined runs coming via home runs. Memphis continued the inning with a walk and double before Kaleb Bowman balked in a run to make it 8-3 through five.

Memphis added three more in the seventh with a two-RBI double and sacrifice fly to make it an eight-run game. Luis Matos and Luke Adams each recorded singles in the top of the eighth, and Quero added his third RBI of the night with a two-out single.

Baez capped his historic night with his fourth home run and seventh RBI with a solo home run off Junior Fernandez on a full count in the bottom of the eighth to finish 4-for-5 and give the Redbirds their final run of the game. Memphis also added a pair of doubles to go along with five home runs to help account for their 13 hits in the opener.

Williams ended his night with a second solo home run as the two teams combined for eight home runs and 13 of the 16 total RBI for the game off home runs.

Nashville will quickly look to put the start of the series behind them with game two of the six-game series scheduled for Wednesday at 12:05 pm and some afternoon baseball at AutoZone Park. LHP Thomas Pannone (2-1, 2.90 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for Nashville against former Sounds pitcher LHP Bruce Zimmermann (5-3, 4.26 ERA).