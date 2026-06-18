Clarksville Obituary: Rita Adams Fitzgerald

Clarksville, TN – Rita Adams Fitzgerald, age 92 of Erin, TN, passed away Wednesday, June 17th, 2026 at Signature Healthcare of Erin.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00pm Saturday, June 20th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Pastor Seth McDowell officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 10:00am until the hour of service Saturday afternoon.
Rita entered this life on May 23rd, 1934 in Waverly, TN, daughter to the late Rube Adams and Mary Street Adams. Rita was the proud owner and operator of Fitz’s Restaurant for 20 years. She was proud to see her restaurant become a staple in the community, known for its family atmosphere and wonderful southern cooking.
In retirement, Rita enjoyed attending to her flowers, quilting, and attending Erin Baptist Church. However, through all of her life accomplishments, she was most proud of her family; they were her life; she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her husband, William Fitzgerald; son, Bobby Ross; siblings, Hugh Adams, Tom Adams, Clyde Adams, Elizabeth Barnes, Mary Tittle, and Diane Baggett.
Survivors include her loving children, Sheila Lewis (Mike), Sharon (Steve) Hughes, Billy (Trina) Ross; daughter in law, Elaine Ross; brother, Paul Adams, and sister, Wilma Gier. Rita also leaves behind her precious grandchildren, Brian Lewis, Tony Lewis, Brandon Hughes, Derek Hughes, Eric Ross, Ben Ross, Logan Ross, Tessa Ross; 11 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be Brian Lewis, Tony Lewis, Brandon Hughes, Derek Hughes, Eric Ross, Ben Ross, and Logan Ross.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com