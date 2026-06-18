Clarksville Obituary: Rita Adams Fitzgerald

Clarksville, TN – Rita Adams Fitzgerald, age 92 of Erin, TN, passed away Wednesday, June 17th, 2026 at Signature Healthcare of Erin.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00pm Saturday, June 20th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Pastor Seth McDowell officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 10:00am until the hour of service Saturday afternoon.

Rita entered this life on May 23rd, 1934 in Waverly, TN, daughter to the late Rube Adams and Mary Street Adams. Rita was the proud owner and operator of Fitz’s Restaurant for 20 years. She was proud to see her restaurant become a staple in the community, known for its family atmosphere and wonderful southern cooking.

In retirement, Rita enjoyed attending to her flowers, quilting, and attending Erin Baptist Church. However, through all of her life accomplishments, she was most proud of her family; they were her life; she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her husband, William Fitzgerald; son, Bobby Ross; siblings, Hugh Adams, Tom Adams, Clyde Adams, Elizabeth Barnes, Mary Tittle, and Diane Baggett.

Survivors include her loving children, Sheila Lewis (Mike), Sharon (Steve) Hughes, Billy (Trina) Ross; daughter in law, Elaine Ross; brother, Paul Adams, and sister, Wilma Gier. Rita also leaves behind her precious grandchildren, Brian Lewis, Tony Lewis, Brandon Hughes, Derek Hughes, Eric Ross, Ben Ross, Logan Ross, Tessa Ross; 11 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Brian Lewis, Tony Lewis, Brandon Hughes, Derek Hughes, Eric Ross, Ben Ross, and Logan Ross.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com