Clarksville Obituary: Amy Elizabeth Salazar

Clarksville, TN – A visitation for Amy Elizabeth Salazar, 45, of Clarksville, TN will be on Monday, June 22nd, 2026 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home with military honors at 3:00pm.

Amy was born on March 29th, 1981 in St. Louis, MO to Christie Nelson and Richard Martin. She passed away on June 15th, 2026. Amy was creative, funny, and genuinely kind. A talented artist and writer, she had a way of expressing herself that was uniquely her own.

She could make people laugh with her quick wit and sense of humor, and she always seemed to know how to lighten the mood. Amy loved scary movies, loved animals, and had a soft spot for anyone or anything that needed a little extra care.

She served proudly as an Army veteran and carried herself with strength and resilience throughout her life. Above all, Amy loved her children. They were the most important part of her life, and she was proud of them every day. If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.

In addition to her parents, Amy is survived by her children: Austin Salazar, Angel Salazar, Aidan Blanton, Ava Blanton, and Able Blanton; brothers, Kasey Hall and Jake Nelson, aunts, Angie (Dick) Dutton, Julie (Max) Rogers, and Schoena Richardson.