Millan Foundation Expands Partnership with Moore Center as 15 Years of Hope and Service in Guatemala Are Celebrated

Clarksville, TN – For 15 years, the Moore Center supported by The Shalom Foundation has faithfully served children and families in Guatemala, creating opportunities for education, support, and hope in communities facing significant challenges.

As the organization celebrates this milestone year, the Millan Foundation is honored to announce an expanded partnership that will help strengthen and support the Moore Center’s mission for years to come.

The partnership represents a shared commitment to serving others, investing in future generations, and ensuring that the life-changing work of the Moore Center continues to grow and reach those who need it most.

Founded by Steve Moore through The Shalom Foundation, the Moore Center has spent the last decade and a half building meaningful relationships with children and families throughout Guatemala. Through educational support, community development efforts, and ongoing outreach initiatives, the organization has become a source of encouragement and opportunity for countless individuals. The Moore Center’s impact is measured not only in programs and projects, but in the lives that have been changed through consistent care, compassion, and service.

Supported by more than 4,000 volunteers and 190 medical mission trips, the Moore Center’s impact has reached communities throughout Guatemala while maintaining a commitment to providing care regardless of a family’s ability to pay.

The Millan Foundation’s expanded role will focus on helping support the future growth, sustainability, and operational strength of the organization while honoring the vision and foundation that has been established over the past 15 years. The partnership reflects the Foundation’s mission of Lifting Visions. Crafting Change. by helping mission-driven organizations expand their impact and continue serving communities in meaningful ways.

“When you go and see the work firsthand, you understand why saying yes matters,” said Leo Millan, President of the Millan Foundation. “There are needs all around us that call for faith, compassion, and action, and the Moore Center is one of those places where the impact is clear. Steve and his team have spent 15 years serving children and families with a heart for others, and we are honored to come alongside them in this next chapter to help carry the mission

forward.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Millan Foundation and for their commitment to the mission of the Moore Center and The Shalom Foundation. Throughout my years in medicine, public service, and nonprofit work, I have seen firsthand that lasting impact is achieved through strong partnerships built on shared values and a common purpose,” said Dr. Ken Moore, the Shalom Foundation Medical Director and Mayor of Franklin, TN.

Rather than representing a transition of mission, the partnership reflects a continuation of purpose. The values, relationships, and commitment that have guided the Moore Center since its founding remain at the heart of the work, while additional support and resources will help strengthen the organization’s ability to serve future generations.

“I am very excited about our new partnership between the Millan Foundation and the Moore Center/Shalom Foundation. I have known Leo and his team for many years and have the utmost respect for their integrity, compassion, and commitment to serving the Lord faithfully. For the past 15 years, the Moore Center has treated over 12,000 patients while sharing God’s love with patients and their families.

Through this new collaboration, and with God’s blessing, we have a wonderful opportunity to expand our impact and continue changing lives by providing health, healing, hope, and faith.” – Steve Moore, founder of the Moore Center and the Shalom Foundation.

As the Moore Center enters its next chapter, both organizations remain focused on the people at the center of the mission: the children, families, and communities whose lives are impacted through faithful service and meaningful relationships. Together, the Moore Center and the Millan Foundation look forward to building on a legacy of care while creating new opportunities for hope and transformation.

For more information about the Moore Center and the Millan Foundation, visit their respective websites or follow their social media channels for updates on upcoming initiatives and opportunities to support the mission.

About the Millan Foundation

The Millan Foundation exists to serve communities through initiatives focused on faith, connection, outreach, and community impact. Guided by its mission of Lifting Visions. Crafting Change., the Foundation partners with organizations and programs that create lasting change and expand opportunities for individuals and families locally and around the world.

Learn more here: www.millanfamilyfoundation.org

About the Moore Center

The Moore Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving children and families in Guatemala through educational support, community outreach, and programs designed to create lasting opportunities and hope. Founded by Steve Moore, the organization has spent 15 years building relationships and investing in communities through compassionate service and faithful stewardship.

Learn more here: www.moore.org.gt