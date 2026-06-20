APSU Study: Most Americans Consider Hazing a Public Health Issue and Support Broader Prevention Efforts

Clarksville, TN – Conversations about hazing often focus on students and campus organizations. New research co-authored by an Austin Peay State University (APSU) faculty member suggests parents, coaches, educators, alumni, and community members may be just as important to preventing it.

Dr. Caitlin M. Shaw, assistant professor in APSU’s Department of Psychological Science and Counseling, co-authored the study, “Is hazing a public health issue according to the public? Examining hazing beliefs and experiences in a sample of American adults,” published in May 2026 in the peer-reviewed journal Public Health.

With her collaborator, Dr. C. Veronica Smith of the University of Mississippi, the team surveyed 411 adults across the U.S. to examine attitudes toward campus hazing, perceptions of its harm, and whether Americans view hazing as a public health issue. The researchers found that most adults disapprove of hazing, recognize its potential for physical and emotional harm, and generally agree it should be viewed as a public health concern.

The findings also revealed that adults who had personally experienced hazing were more likely to express tolerant attitudes toward it, dismiss concerns about its impact, and view it as less harmful than those who had never experienced it. According to the researchers, these findings reinforce the importance of prevention efforts that address cultural attitudes surrounding hazing rather than focusing solely on individual incidents.

Researchers also identified several demographic differences in hazing attitudes. Men, individuals who identified as more politically conservative, and those who had previously been hazed were generally more likely to express positive attitudes toward hazing. While those differences were relatively small, the study suggests prevention and education efforts may be most effective when recognizing how different groups perceive hazing and its risks.

One of the study’s central findings was that Americans generally view hazing as a public health issue rather than simply a disciplinary concern. A public health approach focuses on prevention, education, community engagement, and cultural change, recognizing that harmful behaviors are often influenced by broader social norms and environments.

The study further found a significant relationship between hazing attitudes and attitudes toward sexual violence. Individuals who were more accepting of hazing were also more likely to endorse beliefs that minimize or excuse sexual assault. The researchers note that these findings add to a growing body of evidence linking hazing and other forms of violence, particularly in environments where power, group identity, and social pressure play important roles.

According to Shaw and Smith, the findings highlight the importance of involving adults in hazing prevention discussions. Parents, coaches, educators, alumni, policymakers, and community members all help shape the environments where hazing occurs and influence how those behaviors are understood and addressed.

“Most people agree that hazing is harmful, and that’s an important place to start,” Shaw said. “The challenge now is making sure we don’t dismiss harmful behavior as tradition. Whether you’re a parent, coach, educator, alumni volunteer, or community member, you have a role in creating environments where young people can build relationships and earn respect without being humiliated, degraded, or put at risk.”

About the APSU Department of Psychological Science and Counseling

Austin Peay State University’s Department of Psychological Science and Counseling prepares students to serve others through evidence-based practice, research, and advocacy. Part of the APSU College of Behavioral and Health Sciences, the department offers a bachelor’s degree in psychological science, graduate degrees in counseling and industrial-organizational psychology, and one doctoral degree — Tennessee’s first and only accredited PsyD in counseling psychology.

Learn more at www.apsu.edu/psychology.