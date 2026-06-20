Erin Obituary: Betty Joe Carrington Kirk

Erin, TN – Betty Joe Carrington Kirk, formerly of Memphis, TN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18th, 2026 at Signature Healthcare in Erin, TN. Born in Darden, TN on December 12th, 1932 to the late Harles Carrington and Edna Evans, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many.

Betty moved to Memphis in 1948 and went to work for the Bemis Bag Company, making just 45 cents an hour. She was a few months shy of being able to go to work there, so she made an “adjustment” to her birth certificate so she could get the job. She later went to work for the Doctor’s Exchange Answering Service in Memphis and later became the owner/operator of two answering services in the Bartlett, TN area.

On March 16th, 1963, she married Eugene James Kirk and the Lord blessed them with three boys, Trent and Brent (twins) and Dennis, who was born thirteen months after his older brothers.

At a young age, Betty realized her need of salvation and placed her trust and hope in the Lord Jesus Christ. She would later serve the Lord as a Sunday School teacher, worked in the Bus Ministry, actively participate in church visitation and was a faithful member of the Ladies’ Sunday School class at Winston Drive Baptist Church in Memphis, and Easthill Baptist Church in Bartlett, TN.

Her greatest joy was her three sons. She made many sacrifices for them and always supported them in their endeavors (maybe not all of their endeavors); and she prayed for them faithfully. She made sure that church attendance was not an “option” in the Kirk house. She was always faithful to attend church and even into her eighties she was usually picking up someone who needed a ride to church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Eugene James Kirk (who passed suddenly in 1992); her son, Trent Anthony Kirk (who passed away in the line of duty as a Memphis Fire Fighter in 2003); her sisters, Lucille, Luveda, Juanita, Pat, Wylene, and Jenice; her brothers, Hugh, Charlie, and Jim. She is survived by her sons, Brent (Michelle) Kirk, and Dennis (Karanna) Kirk; her grandchildren, Hope, Hannah, Charity, Gracie, Andrew, Joanna, and Jeremiah; and her great-grandchildren, Chandler, Aria, and Knox; her sister, Norma Carrington, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A special “THANK YOU” goes out to the wonderful caregivers at Signature Healthcare of Erin for loving on and taking care of our “Mom” for the past year; and “thank you” to TN Quality Hospice Care for the great job you did; you are much appreciated.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held 11:00am Tuesday, June 23rd, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home in Erin, TN with Bro. Dennis Kirk officiating. A 2:00pm graveside service will follow at Mt. Ararat Cemetery in Darden, TN. The family will receive friends at Nave Funeral Home from 9:00am until the hour of service on Tuesday morning.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 4639 West Main Street, Erin, TN, 37061; 931.289.4277.