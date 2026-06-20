National Average Gas Price Falls Below $4.00 Per Gallon as Record July 4th Travel Season Approaches

Washington, D.C. – Drives are getting a break at the pump as the summer travel season heats up. For the first time since Mach 30, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is down to $3.99.

This marks nearly 4 straight weeks of declines. Crude oil prices are down as the United States and Iran reach a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Sliding gas prices come as millions of Americans prepare to travel for Independence Day in record numbers starting next weekend.

Today’s National Average: $3.999

One Week Ago: $4.129

One Month Ago: $4.515

One Year Ago: $3.188

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased last week from 8.73 million b/d to 9.21 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 215.1 million barrels to 214.2 million. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 10.1 million barrels per day.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 74 cents to settle at $76.79 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories decreased by 8.3 million barrels from the previous week. At 418.2 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year.

EV Charging

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station went down one cent this past week to 41 cents.

State Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($5.64), Hawaii ($5.57), Washington ($5.43), Alaska ($5.04), Oregon ($4.92), Nevada ($4.84), Idaho ($4.32), Arizona ($4.29), New York ($4.29), and Illinois ($4.28).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Indiana ($3.39), Texas ($3.49), Oklahoma ($3.50), South Carolina ($3.58), Tennessee ($3.58), Louisiana ($3.59), North Carolina ($3.60), Mississippi ($3.61), Alabama ($3.61), and Arkansas ($3.61).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are West Virginia (52 cents), Hawaii (51 cents), New Hampshire (47 cents), Louisiana (46 cents), California (46 cents), Alaska (46 cents), New Jersey (45 cents), Arkansas (44 cents), Illinois (44 cents), and Arizona (43 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (30 cents), Missouri (32 cents), Maryland (33 cents), Utah (33 cents), Iowa (33 cents), South Dakota (34 cents), Nebraska (35 cents), Vermont (35 cents), New Mexico (37 cents), and Colorado (37 cents).

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.