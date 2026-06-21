Clarksville Obituary: Mary “June” Clinard

Clarksville, TN – Mary “June” Clinard, age 84, of Southside TN, passed away, June 20th, 2026.
Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00pm, Wednesday, June 24th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. David Mackens officiating. Burial to follow at Memory Resthaven Cemetery in Southside.
Clarksville, TN – The Clinard family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2026 from 3:00pm-6:00pm and again on Wednesday from 10:00am-12:00pm until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
June was born in Brillent, AL on June 21st, 1941; the daughter of the late Carnell Allen and Ruby Cantrell. She was a devoted member of the Liverworth Church of God of Prophecy. She found purpose as the owner and operator of JC Motors and enjoyed gardening. She loved her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.
June is preceded in death by her loving husband John Clinard, her son Ernest Clinard and her daughter Cynthia M. Threadgill.
She is lovingly remembered by her daughter Celinda C. Cosby, grandchildren Misty Smith (Larry), Ernie Clinard, Deann Janis (Chris), Paiton Clinard, Sunny Clinard, and Christopher Palmer.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com