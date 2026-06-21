Clarksville Obituary: Mary “June” Clinard

Clarksville, TN – Mary “June” Clinard, age 84, of Southside TN, passed away, June 20th, 2026.

Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00pm, Wednesday, June 24th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. David Mackens officiating. Burial to follow at Memory Resthaven Cemetery in Southside.

Clarksville, TN – The Clinard family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2026 from 3:00pm-6:00pm and again on Wednesday from 10:00am-12:00pm until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

June was born in Brillent, AL on June 21st, 1941; the daughter of the late Carnell Allen and Ruby Cantrell. She was a devoted member of the Liverworth Church of God of Prophecy. She found purpose as the owner and operator of JC Motors and enjoyed gardening. She loved her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.

June is preceded in death by her loving husband John Clinard, her son Ernest Clinard and her daughter Cynthia M. Threadgill.

She is lovingly remembered by her daughter Celinda C. Cosby, grandchildren Misty Smith (Larry), Ernie Clinard, Deann Janis (Chris), Paiton Clinard, Sunny Clinard, and Christopher Palmer.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Condolences may be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com