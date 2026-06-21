Clarksville Obituary: Raymond Cobb, Jr.

Clarksville, TN – Raymond Cobb, Jr., a devoted family man, esteemed career soldier, and dedicated civil servant, passed away peacefully on June 16th, 2026. Born on July 12th, 1940 to Raymond Cobb, Sr. and Martha Agee Cobb. Mr. Cobb’s life was marked by unwavering commitment to his country, his loved ones, and his passions.

Mr. Cobb served our nation with distinction in the United States Army for 20 years, after which he continued his dedication to public service through a 22-year career in the civil service. His professional journey exemplified discipline, loyalty, and a steadfast work ethic that defined much of his life’s purpose. Beyond his military and civil service careers, Mr. Cobb managed warehouse operations with skill and integrity, contributing significantly to every role he undertook.

A lover of music, coming from a family of piano players, Mr. Cobb found joy and relaxation in melodies that enriched his spirit. Raymond played spades all around the world. Whether seated at a piano or around a spades table, he found joy in bringing people together, forming friendships that spanned the globe. His love of travel led him on numerous cruises, allowing him to explore new horizons and create cherished memories. Yet, above all else, his greatest love was for his God Jehovah and his passion was his family—a devotion that shone throughout his life.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Verleane Cobb, whose partnership was a foundation of strength and love. He also mourned the loss of his son, Raymond Cobb, III and his parents, Martha Agee Cobb and Raymond Cobb, Sr.

Raymond Cobb leaves behind a loving family who will continue to honor his legacy. His daughters, Rosalyn Evans (Donald) and Vanessa Cobb Mason (Jason), his sons, Roland Cobb and Steven Cobb, his sister, Vivian Meadows, his nieces Kristin Peterson and Cheryl Meadows,along with his grandchildren Rolando Cobb, Phillip Cobb, Dorinda Cobb, Ebony Cobb, and Sophia Jones, carry forward his memory. His great-grandchildren Jaquory Cobb, Jaylen Cobb, Jamari Cobb, Zakiya Cobb, Veola Mason, Xymir Cobb, Javon Cobb, and Sonyea Cobb represent the vibrant continuation of a family deeply rooted in his love and guidance.

The life of Raymond Cobb stands as a testament to dedication—to country, career, and family—embodying values that touched all who knew him. His legacy endures through those whose lives he shaped and the memories that will forever be treasured by his family and friends.