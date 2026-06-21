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Arts/Leisure

Red, White, and Green Grilled Cheese Recipe: A Healthy Twist on a Classic Comfort Food

News Staff
By News Staff
Red, White, and Green Grilled Cheese
Red, White, and Green Grilled Cheese

Cooking CornerClarksville, TN – Take your grilled cheese to a whole new level with this colorful Red, White, and Green Grilled Cheese sandwich.

Layers of juicy tomato, creamy melted mozzarella, and savory garlic-seasoned spinach come together between slices of hearty whole wheat bread for a warm, satisfying meal that is as wholesome as it is delicious.

Baked until perfectly golden and crisp, each bite delivers a wonderful combination of fresh flavors and gooey cheese goodness.

Ready in just 30 minutes, this easy recipe makes a comforting lunch or light dinner that the whole family will love.

Red, White, and Green Grilled Cheese

Ingredients

1 teaspoon garlic (minced, about 1/2 clove)
1 small onion (minced, about 1/2 cup)
2 cups spinach (frozen, thawed, drained or 2 bags (10 oz each) fresh leaf spinach)
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
8 slices whole wheat bread
1 medium tomato (rinsed, cut into 4 slices)
1 cup mozzarella cheese (shredded, part-skim)
non stick spray

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 °F. Place a large baking sheet in the oven to preheat for about 10 minutes.
  2. Heat garlic with cooking spray in a medium sauté pan over medium heat.  Cook until soft, but not browned.  Add onions, and continue to cook until the onions are soft, but not browned.
  3. Add spinach, and toss gently. Cook until the spinach is heated throughout.  Season with pepper, and set aside to cool.
  4. When the spinach and onions are cool, assemble each sandwich with one slice of bread on the bottom, one tomato slice, ½ cup of spinach mixture, ¼ cup of cheese, and a second slice of bread on the top. 
  1. Spray the preheated nonstick baking sheet with cooking spray.  Place the sandwiches on the baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes, or until the bottom of each sandwich is browned. 
  2. Carefully flip sandwiches, and bake for an additional 5 minutes, or until both sides are browned.  Serve immediately. 
Yield: 4 servings
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
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