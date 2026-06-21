Red, White, and Green Grilled Cheese Recipe: A Healthy Twist on a Classic Comfort Food

Clarksville, TN – Take your grilled cheese to a whole new level with this colorful Red, White, and Green Grilled Cheese sandwich.
Layers of juicy tomato, creamy melted mozzarella, and savory garlic-seasoned spinach come together between slices of hearty whole wheat bread for a warm, satisfying meal that is as wholesome as it is delicious.
Baked until perfectly golden and crisp, each bite delivers a wonderful combination of fresh flavors and gooey cheese goodness.
Ready in just 30 minutes, this easy recipe makes a comforting lunch or light dinner that the whole family will love.
Red, White, and Green Grilled Cheese
Ingredients
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 °F. Place a large baking sheet in the oven to preheat for about 10 minutes.
- Heat garlic with cooking spray in a medium sauté pan over medium heat. Cook until soft, but not browned. Add onions, and continue to cook until the onions are soft, but not browned.
- Add spinach, and toss gently. Cook until the spinach is heated throughout. Season with pepper, and set aside to cool.
- When the spinach and onions are cool, assemble each sandwich with one slice of bread on the bottom, one tomato slice, ½ cup of spinach mixture, ¼ cup of cheese, and a second slice of bread on the top.
- Spray the preheated nonstick baking sheet with cooking spray. Place the sandwiches on the baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes, or until the bottom of each sandwich is browned.
- Carefully flip sandwiches, and bake for an additional 5 minutes, or until both sides are browned. Serve immediately.