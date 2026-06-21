Storms Return Early Week Before Sunshine and Comfortable Conditions Settle In: Clarksville-Montgomery County Forecast June 21st–25th

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville-Montgomery County will enjoy a warm and mostly dry start to the week before a strong chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives late Sunday night and continues into Monday.

Conditions improve beginning Tuesday, with several days of sunshine and seasonable temperatures expected through the latter half of the week. While isolated rain chances remain, much of the extended forecast points to pleasant summer weather with highs in the middle 80s and cooler overnight temperatures.

Plenty of sunshine is expected on Sunday as temperatures climb to around 90 degrees. Light southerly winds will increase during the morning, becoming south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph with occasional gusts approaching 20 mph.

Conditions turn more unsettled Sunday night as showers and thunderstorms become increasingly likely after midnight. Temperatures will only fall to around 73 degrees while south winds continue at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Rainfall totals of a quarter inch are possible, with higher amounts occurring in stronger thunderstorms.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to dominate much of Monday, keeping temperatures cooler with a high near 83 degrees. West-southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph will create gusts as high as 25 mph, and rainfall chances remain high throughout the day.

The threat for scattered showers and thunderstorms lingers Monday night, although coverage should decrease as the evening progresses. Mostly cloudy skies will accompany overnight lows near 65 degrees while winds become lighter later in the night.

Improving weather returns Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Light winds will become north-northeasterly around 5 mph during the day.

Only a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm is expected Tuesday night. Partly cloudy skies and calm conditions will help temperatures settle near 64 degrees.

By Wednesday, sunshine will once again dominate the forecast, though a few isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out after 1:00pm. High temperatures will reach around 85 degrees with light northerly winds developing during the afternoon.

Clear and tranquil conditions are expected on Wednesday night, allowing temperatures to drop to about 65 degrees under mostly calm winds.

Another pleasant summer day arrives on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs near 85 degrees.

A slight chance for showers returns Thursday night, but much of the evening should remain partly cloudy and mild with overnight lows near 65 degrees.

Overall, Clarksville-Montgomery County is looking at a brief period of unsettled weather early in the week followed by several days of comfortable summer conditions. Residents should remain weather aware Sunday night and Monday as thunderstorms move through the region, but brighter skies and lower humidity are expected to make for a pleasant finish to the workweek.