Clarksville Obituary: Jasmine Christina Hunt

Clarksville, TN – Jasmine Christina Hunt was born on July 24th, 1999, in Lumberton, North Carolina, to Cassandra Hunt and Nehemiah Cushion.

From an early age, Jasmine brought joy to those around her with her warm smile, kind spirit, and loving heart. She was a cheerful child who loved making people smile and never hesitated to share her love and compassion with others.

She accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age, faithfully serving in the House of God. Jasmine had a passion for singing and often lifted her voice in praise at church. Her dedication to servanthood was evident through her service as an Usher and Hospitality Greeter, where she warmly welcomed all who entered.

Jasmine received her education through the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, graduating from Northwest High School in 2019.

Known for her gentle nature and caring personality, Jasmine was loved by all who knew her, especially throughout the church community in Clarksville, Tennessee. Her kindness, generosity, and beautiful spirit touched countless lives and left lasting memories in the hearts of family, friends, and fellow church members.

Jasmine leaves to cherish her precious memories: her loving mother, Cassandra Hunt, of Clarksville, Tennessee; her father, Nehemiah Cushion, of Brooklyn, New York; her maternal grandparents, Donna Hunt Evans and Gary Evans, of Fairmont, North Carolina; her uncle, Bryan Hunt, and her aunt, Victoria Evans, both of Fairmont, North Carolina; her foster mother, Pastor Laura Byers, of Clarksville, Tennessee; and a host of other relatives, church family, and friends who will forever treasure the time they shared with her.