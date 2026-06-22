Clarksville Pets of the Week for June 22nd, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of June 22nd, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Celeste is a young female Pit Bull Terrier mix and she is ready to celebrate the holiday with her forever family. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her new family. Come play with her out in the yard. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Bluey is a young male French Bulldog. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his forever family. Please do your breed research before taking on a Frenchie. They are wonderful family pets but they are notoriously famous for certain health concerns. Bluey’s adopting family must be willing and committed to stay on top of any potential issues if they arise. Come visit with him in the yard.

Jane is an adult female Labrador/St. Bernard mix breed. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. She would do best with a large fenced yard and plenty of activities and family time. Come spend time with her out in the play yard.

Manilla is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day with her forever family. She is playful and affectionate and has been at the shelter far too long. Come spend time with this great girl out in the yard.

Parson is an adult male Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered so he can go home the same day. He can be seen in the Cat Room.

Lexi is a female Domestic shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. She can be found in the Cat Room.

Sasha is a female domestic shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*.

For more information, call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Shrek is an adult male Domestic Short hair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is good with kids and female cats only, but prefers a no dog home please. He is calm and gentle and loves to snuggle. He does have some damage to one eye from living on the streets but his vision is fine. He will need a family diligent in vet visits keeping the health of his good eye in check. Shrek prefers a calmer, quiet household.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

* Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Amari/Apollo is a young male Domestic shorthair looking for his forever home. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is most happy as an outdoor cat but does float in and out.*Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. This boy has so much love and energy and would benefit from a very active home. He has been working with trainers to help him gain a solid foundation for his success.

Lots of adventures, hikes, room to run and plenty of love are just what he needs. He is very energetic and needs to be the only dog in the home and no children and no cats please. He needs a strong committed person/family to keep him on his training and to get him exercise and mental stimulation.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Drako deserves his own loving family. Drako has been waiting for over 4 years for someone to recognize the beauty and loyalty in him and make him a part of their family. There is absolutely nothing wrong with him other than his exuberant love of life and just being happy to see people and we know the perfect person is out there for him! He deserves this! He will make a fantastic companion.If you would love to add him to your family please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Jupiter is a small adult female Pit Bull Terrier. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Jupiter is good with children but needs to be the only pet in the home. She does have some allergy issues (honestly, don’t we all) and will need to be on a specific diet and occasional allergy shots at the vet. Very much a sweetheart.

Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Jupiter is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Rylo is a sweet 2 year old, 18 pound mini Aussie mix. Rylo is fully vetted, neutered, chipped and house/kennel trained. He is good with children and loves playing with other small dogs.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Endler is an 8 week old male kitten.”PRE-ADOPTION” He is fully vetted with age appropriate shots, litter trained and his neutering is being scheduled. He has been dewormed, is fine with children and cats but needs a no dog home please. Very curious and loves exploring and climbing.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Eclair is a 2 year old female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed and kennel/house trained. She has done well around children and other dogs but needs a cat free home please. Eclair does appreciate slower introductions when meeting new people but once she feels comfortable her loving personality shines through quickly.

Eclair is loyal, affectionate and so deeply devoted to her people. Eclair is looking for a home where she is loved and cherished with people who want a lifelong best friend. She will do anything for her people.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/eclair or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

King is an adult male American Staffordshire Terrier. He is fully vetted, not yet neutered and house trained. This boy is the real deal. He is funny, curious, loving and playful. As witnessed by his photo, King is obsessed with rope toys and always down for a great game of tug of war.

He is very food motivated so that helps with continuing his training. He does well with other dogs, does need slow introductions around children and a no cat home please.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a 2 year old male labrador retriever. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is great with other calm, non dominant/non aggressive dogs and good with kids but still has a lot of puppy energy so he would need to be carefully supervised around toddlers. No cats, please.

He has had basic training and is just a delight to be around. Storm will be perfect for a single person who can devote plenty of time to him or at least a very active family committed to including him in all hiking, jogging and swimming activities.

Let’s be honest here, he is definitely NOT a “leave alone in the backyard” type of guy. He bonds well with his people and must be part of the family. This sweet boy has so much love to give and will be a wonderful addition.

For more information call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Johnny is a 3 and half month old male mixed breed. He is vetted, neutered and good with other dogs, cats and children. Johnny is crate trained but does do better out of the kennel than in it. Very sweet boy looking for his forever family. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Willow & J Dee are a 17 week old bonded pair of sisters. Fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Willow has one eye and J Dee is crossed eyed but both navigate their world so well you’d never know. They do need to get adopted together and don’t need much of anything but each other’s company. Will be wonderful additions to your home!

Applications are at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header

For more information they can be found on FaceBook Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com