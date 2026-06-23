Clarksville Obituary: David B. Clausius

Clarksville, TN – CSM (Ret) David B. Clausius, a dedicated soldier, doting husband, loving father, and steadfast friend, passed away with dignity on Saturday, June 20th, 2026, at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Clarksville.

He was comforted by his loving family in the closing chapter of his life. Born on September 21st, 1941, in Hillsboro, Wisconsin, David’s journey was defined by a life of service, character, and a commitment to those he cherished and the country he loved.

David’s formative years laid the foundation for the remarkable man he would become. Driven and principled from a young age, he answered the call to serve his country. David devoted his life to military service, ultimately attaining the highest enlisted rank of Command Sergeant Major before his retirement, a reflection of his extraordinary leadership and unwavering dedication. His military career was marked by a deep sense of responsibility to his fellow soldiers and to the ideals he upheld.

Though too numerous to list completely, his decorations and medals include the Vietnam Service Medal w/ 6 Campaign Stars, Bronze Star w/ V Device and 2nd Oak Leaf Cluster, 2 Purple Hearts, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/ Palm, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/ Gold Star, 6 Conduct Medals, 2 Overseas Service Ribbons, and 4 Overseas Service Bars. Following his active-duty service, David went to work for Civil Service to continue supporting operations of Fort Campbell, the US Army, and his beloved country. His years of service to the United States of America totaled 50 years.

Though his service often took him far from home, David remained steadfastly connected to his family. He shared a cherished life with his beloved wife, Betty Jane Clausius, who remained hand-in-hand with David through their life journey together until her passing in 2013. Together, they built a home characterized by love and shared purpose.

David’s legacy lives on through his three sons: Kurt Mackeprang, David Clausius, Jr., and Mark Clausius. His personal life mirrored his military life. And much like the young soldiers he impressed his values of character and integrity upon, it was likewise with his sons. They continue the lineage of strength and love that he nurtured throughout his life. His care and guidance shaped his family, providing a steady, shining example.

David’s loss is deeply felt not only by his family but by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His life was a testament to quiet strength, leadership, and commitment—qualities that touched countless lives and set an example for generations to come.

Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance of David at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, Tennessee. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26th, 2026, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, and again on Saturday, June 27th, 2026, from 11:00am to 1:00pm. A Celebration of Life will be observed at 1:00pm on Saturday. Following these services, a burial with Full Military Honors will take place at Highland Cemetery in Guthrie, Kentucky, where he will be reunited with his beloved wife.

CSM (Ret) David B. Clausius’s memory will endure in the hearts of his devoted family and in the legacy of honor he leaves behind. Condolences may be made to the Clausius family on his tribute page at NaveFuneralHomes.com.