Clarksville Police Release Photo of Fraud Suspect Accused of Using Fake ID to Withdraw Funds

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating an Identity Theft/Fraud case that occurred on June 6th, 2026. The victim reported that approximately $28,000 was withdrawn from his bank account through three separate fraudulent transactions.

During the investigation, detectives obtained surveillance video showing a white male suspect wearing a ball cap, a light blue long-sleeve shirt, and khaki pants making one of the withdrawals. Investigators learned the suspect used fraudulent identification to access the victim’s account and withdraw funds.

Detectives are asking anyone who may recognize this individual or have additional information or video footage to please contact CPD Detective Alquzqeeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.