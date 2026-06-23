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Clarksville Police Release Photo of Fraud Suspect Accused of Using Fake ID to Withdraw Funds

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By News Staff
Identity Theft-Fraud Suspect
Identity Theft-Fraud Suspect

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating an Identity Theft/Fraud case that occurred on June 6th, 2026. The victim reported that approximately $28,000 was withdrawn from his bank account through three separate fraudulent transactions.

During the investigation, detectives obtained surveillance video showing a white male suspect wearing a ball cap, a light blue long-sleeve shirt, and khaki pants making one of the withdrawals. Investigators learned the suspect used fraudulent identification to access the victim’s account and withdraw funds.

Detectives are asking anyone who may recognize this individual or have additional information or video footage to please contact CPD Detective Alquzqeeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers QR Code

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