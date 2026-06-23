Customs House Museum Invites Community to “Celebrating Samoa” Cultural Experience June 27th

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is inviting the community to experience the rich traditions and heritage of the South Pacific during its free “Celebrating Samoa” Cultural Experience on Saturday, June 27th, 2026, from 11:00am to 12:00pm.

Held in the Museum’s Lobby and Courtyard spaces, the special event will feature traditional Samoan dancing and opportunities to sample authentic foods, giving visitors a taste of the vibrant culture of the Samoa Islands and American Samoa.

The event complements the Museum’s “Celebrating Samoa” exhibition, which is currently on display in the Lobby through July 16th, 2026. The exhibit showcases traditional artifacts, ceremonial dress, and historical displays that highlight the customs and history of the Samoan people.

Guests attending the June 27th event will have the opportunity to enjoy live cultural presentations while learning about the traditions that have been passed down through generations. Organizers hope the experience will provide a meaningful look into the island culture and foster appreciation for its unique heritage.

Admission to the Cultural Experience is free, and no tickets or museum membership are required to attend. Seating, however, is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Museum officials note that participation in the event does not include admission to other exhibits or areas of the museum for non-members. Activities associated with the Cultural Experience will be confined to the Lobby and Courtyard spaces.

Community members with questions about the event are encouraged to contact the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center.

The “Celebrating Samoa” exhibition will remain on display through July 16th, offering visitors additional opportunities to explore the beauty, traditions, and history of the Samoa Islands.