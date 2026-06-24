Nashville Sounds Crush Gwinnett Stripers 12-5 Behind Historic Multi-Grand Slam Performance

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds opened the second half of the 2026 season with a 12-5 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. Brock Wilken and Tyler Black each hit a grand slam as the Sounds recorded their first game in franchise history with multiple slams.

The 15-hit night at the plate also included a career-high for Brewers no. 5-rated prospect Luis Lara, who went 5-for-5, and notched the first 5-hit game for a Nashville player since 2023.

Nashville got on the board in the bottom of the opening frame as back-to-back singles by Jett Williams and Lara put runners at the corners. Black recorded the first of his career-high five RBI on a sac fly that pushed Williams across. Left-hander Thomas Pannone got the start for the Sounds and worked through four frames, stranding five on base.

He allowed three hits, walked five and struck out three Stripers hitters along the way. In the bottom of the third inning, the Sounds capitalized on the first of three Stripers errors with a two-out RBI single by Lara, who drove in Eddys Leonard to make it 2-0.

In the top of the fifth, the Stripers began to deal damage against Pannone, allowing four runs to score off three hits and a fielder’s choice giving Gwinnett the 4-2 lead. Pannone ended his night after pitching to four batters in the inning before Gerson Garabito entered the game in the top of the fifth, allowing a hit and striking out one in two innings of work.

Three straight singles to start the bottom of the sixth loaded the bases for Wilken. The Brewers no. 11-rated prospect didn’t flinch after falling behind in the count 0-2. He jumped on a middle-middle cutter mistake by Victor Mederos and pushed Nashville back in front 6-4. Leonard followed with a single for the fifth straight hit of the inning before the Stripers finally got their first out of the frame. Lara then doubled home Leonard for his fourth hit of the night to give the Sounds a 3-run lead.

Drew Rom made his first relief appearance for the Sounds since June 3 when he entered in the top of the seventh inning. Following a strikeout of the first batter he faced, the southpaw saw three straight Gwinnett batters reach to load the bases. His lone run allowed came via a sacrifice fly to draw Gwinnett within two – the closest they would get the rest of the way.

The Sounds blew the game wide open in the bottom of the eighth inning, pushing five runs across for the second time on Tuesday night. Walks for Wilken and Williams sent Lara to the plate who once again loaded the bases with his career-best fifth hit. Black promptly cleared the bases with his second career grand slam as the Sounds jumped out to a 11-5 advantage. Two batters later, Quero put the icing on the cake with a solo shot to center field to match a career-high with his fourth hit.

Easton McGee took the reins from Rom for the final four outs of the game and worked around two singles to earn his first save of the season in a seven-run win for Nashville after entering the game when the Sounds were up just two runs in the top of the eighth.

The Sounds continue a stretch of 12 games in 13 days at home with game two of the six-game series against Gwinnett on Wednesday night. Right-hander Garrett Stallings (3-3, 3.55 ERA) will get the start for Nashville on Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm.