Two APSU Administrators Named to AASCU’s 2026 Emerging Leaders Cohort

Clarksville, TN – Two Austin Peay State University (APSU) professionals were selected for the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) 2026 Emerging Leaders Program (ELP), joining a national cohort of 45 rising academic and administrative leaders.

Dr. Lindsey Gilmore, associate vice president for campus engagement, and Dr. Kathrine Bailey, director of strategic initiatives, are among those chosen for the yearlong program.

For over a decade, ELP has supported the development of mid- to senior-career higher education professionals, equipping them with the skills and perspective for expanded leadership responsibilities. Participants explore key topics such as strategic communication, project management, organizational change, and the development of personal leadership approaches. Each cohort member undertakes a campus-based project, working closely with a mentor and receiving guidance from an advisor.

“This program reflects a strong commitment to developing the next generation of higher education leadership,” said Dr. Kristin G. Esterberg, chancellor of the University of Washington Bothell and ELP executive sponsor. “We’re excited to support these professionals as they strengthen their capabilities, broaden their networks, and contribute to the future of their institutions and the students they serve.”

For Gilmore, the program is an opportunity to deepen a people-centered leadership approach in the service of students.

“I am honored to have been selected as a participant in this year’s Emerging Leaders Program and look forward to learning from the faculty as well as the other participants,” she said. “This experience will help me continue to develop as a people-centric leader while enhancing my ability to create innovative, collaborative, and intentional opportunities that support student success and engagement here at Austin Peay.”

Dr. Leonard E. Clemons, vice president for student affairs, lauded Gilmore’s work to improve the student experience at APSU.

“Dr. Gilmore’s selection to the AASCU Emerging Leaders Program reflects her tremendous potential and the impact she is already making at Austin Peay State University,” he said. “She represents the next generation of higher education leaders and is committed to creating transformative experiences for students.”

Bailey, who has guided the university’s strategic planning, said the program offers space to reflect on her leadership trajectory.

“As a strategic planner, I spend a lot of time thinking about where institutions are going — but ELP is an opportunity to reflect on where I’m going as a leader,” she said. “My doctoral work deepened my understanding of how institutions work; this program is about putting that knowledge into practice at a higher level. I’m especially looking forward to connecting with peers across institutions who are navigating similar challenges — there’s so much we can learn from each other about leading with both vision and impact.”

Dannelle F.W. Whiteside, vice president for legal affairs and organizational strategy, celebrated Bailey’s work to drive APSU’s strategy.

“Dr. Bailey’s work has helped enhance the university’s strategic position for more than two decades,” Whiteside said. “This is a fantastic opportunity for her to continue growing in her leadership and to keep APSU in the national conversation for the dynamic leaders shaping the institution’s future.”

The program starts with an in-person seminar in Washington, D.C., followed by interactive virtual sessions throughout the year.

View the full 2026 cohort at aascu.org.

About Austin Peay State University

Austin Peay State University (APSU) in Clarksville, Tennessee, is a leading Southeastern institution of higher education. The university offers over 50 graduate and 125 undergraduate degree paths, including the country’s first registered apprenticeship for teaching and doctoral degrees in psychological counseling and educational leadership.

Named after Clarksville native and former Tennessee Governor Austin Peay, the university’s Clarksville campus spans 195 acres downtown. APSU also operates a campus at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and is Tennessee’s leading higher education provider for military-affiliated students, who represent about one-third of the student body.

For more information, visit www.apsu.edu.

About AASCU

The American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) is a Washington, D.C.-based higher education association representing more than 500 regional public colleges, universities, and systems whose members share a learning- and teaching-centered culture, a historic commitment to serving today’s students, and a dedication to research and creativity that advances their regions’ economic progress and cultural development.

These are institutions delivering America’s promise.