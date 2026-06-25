Clarksville Gas and Water Department Completes South Third Street Water Main Leak Repair Ahead of Schedule

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) crews completed a water main leak repair on South Third Street ahead of schedule, allowing water service to be restored and the roadway reopened sooner than originally anticipated.

Earlier in the day, Clarksville Gas and Water closed South Third Street between Madison Street and Commerce Street to repair a water main leak. Water service was temporarily shut off in the area, and some nearby customers experienced the possibility of low water pressure while crews worked to make the necessary repairs.

Motorists were detoured around the work zone using Madison Street and Commerce Street as utility crews worked to locate and repair the leak safely and efficiently.

The repair had initially been expected to continue until approximately 6:30pm. However, crews were able to complete the work ahead of schedule, restoring water service to affected customers and reopening South Third Street to normal traffic flow earlier than planned.

Clarksville Gas and Water thanked residents, businesses, and motorists for their patience and cooperation during the repair process. Drivers are encouraged to remain alert when traveling through the area as equipment and personnel may still be clearing the work site.

Water service has now been restored, and traffic has resumed normal operations along South Third Street between Madison Street and Commerce Street.