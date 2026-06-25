Clarksville Obituary: Xaevi Jayce Bess

Clarksville, TN – In Loving Memory of Xaevi Jayce Bess.

With profound sadness and broken hearts, we announce the passing of our precious baby boy, Xaevi Jayce Bess, who gained his angel wings far too soon at just one month old.

Xaevi was a beautiful blessing whose life, though brief, was filled with love. From the moment he entered this world, he brought joy, hope, and happiness to everyone around him. His tiny hands, sweet eyes, and peaceful presence touched the hearts of all who knew him.

Xaevi was the beloved son of Patricia and Elliot, devoted first-time parents who cherished every moment with their baby boy. Patricia lovingly stayed home to care for and nurture Xaevi, while Elliot worked tirelessly to provide for his family. Together, they poured endless love into their son, creating precious memories that will be treasured forever.

On June 22, Xaevi passed away unexpectedly. The loss of such a precious child is a pain no parent should ever have to endure. While his time on earth was only one month, the love he brought into the lives of his family will last a lifetime.

Though we grieve the future we hoped to share with him, we find comfort in knowing that Xaevi is now resting peacefully in Heaven, forever surrounded by love and light. His memory will live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and all who were blessed to know him.

Xaevi leaves behind his loving parents,Grandmother, Annabelle Oliver; Grandmother, Courtney Couch; Grandfather, Dakota Couch; Aunty, Fatima Oliver; and close friends Kaitlyn Mapes, Marie Lachica, and Cindy Jean Hollard, family members, and countless loved ones who will forever carry him in their hearts.

Funeral Service will be held at 6:00pm on Tuesday, June 30th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street Clarksville, TN 37040

Visitation will be from 5:00pm-6:00pm at the Funeral Home.

He will forever be the first born of the family. Forever loved. Forever missed. Forever our baby boy. 🩵 Xaevi Jayce Bess 🩵 Born: May 5th, 2026 Entered Heaven: June 22nd 2026👼🏻✨

Condolences may be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com