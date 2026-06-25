Clarksville Obituary: Xaevi Jayce Bess

Clarksville, TN – In Loving Memory of Xaevi Jayce Bess.
With profound sadness and broken hearts, we announce the passing of our precious baby boy, Xaevi Jayce Bess, who gained his angel wings far too soon at just one month old.
Xaevi was a beautiful blessing whose life, though brief, was filled with love. From the moment he entered this world, he brought joy, hope, and happiness to everyone around him. His tiny hands, sweet eyes, and peaceful presence touched the hearts of all who knew him.
Xaevi was the beloved son of Patricia and Elliot, devoted first-time parents who cherished every moment with their baby boy. Patricia lovingly stayed home to care for and nurture Xaevi, while Elliot worked tirelessly to provide for his family. Together, they poured endless love into their son, creating precious memories that will be treasured forever.
On June 22, Xaevi passed away unexpectedly. The loss of such a precious child is a pain no parent should ever have to endure. While his time on earth was only one month, the love he brought into the lives of his family will last a lifetime.
Though we grieve the future we hoped to share with him, we find comfort in knowing that Xaevi is now resting peacefully in Heaven, forever surrounded by love and light. His memory will live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and all who were blessed to know him.
Xaevi leaves behind his loving parents,Grandmother, Annabelle Oliver; Grandmother, Courtney Couch; Grandfather, Dakota Couch; Aunty, Fatima Oliver; and close friends Kaitlyn Mapes, Marie Lachica, and Cindy Jean Hollard, family members, and countless loved ones who will forever carry him in their hearts.
Funeral Service will be held at 6:00pm on Tuesday, June 30th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street Clarksville, TN 37040
Visitation will be from 5:00pm-6:00pm at the Funeral Home.
He will forever be the first born of the family. Forever loved. Forever missed. Forever our baby boy. 🩵 Xaevi Jayce Bess 🩵 Born: May 5th, 2026 Entered Heaven: June 22nd 2026👼🏻✨
Condolences may be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com