Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Jen Hollow Road Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) turned off water service on Jen Hollow Road and Edmondson Ferry Road from Jen Hollow Road to Kingsbury Road for water main leak repair.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

Jen Hollow Road is closed, and traffic will be detoured to Hawkins Road and Edmondson Ferry Road during the work.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and road reopened by approximately 4:30pm.