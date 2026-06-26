Clarksville Obituary: Brenda Kay Garland

Clarksville, TN – Brenda Kay Garland, age 79 of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, June 24th, 2026, at Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital.
A Celebration of life service will be held 3:00pm, July 2nd, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, the Garland family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
Brenda entered this life on July 6th, 1946, in Hamilton, Ohio, daughter to the late Milton G Lawson and Cora Owens Lawson. Brenda enjoyed a long life as a devoted pastor’s wife of her husband of almost 62 years, Bro. James Garland. She served in churches in Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Tennessee. She loved to cook, crochet and rock babies to sleep. She was known for her kind smile, her unwavering faith, and she was always an ear to listen.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in the death by her son; James R Garland, siblings; Kenneth Lawson, Ernest Lawson, Velmer Lawson, Patrick Lawson, Thurman Lawson, and Evelyn Thomas.
Survivors include her husband James W Garland, Daughters; Michelle Garland Hasty (Simon) and Dawn Garland Cook (Ernest) son; Robby Garland (Kristi), as well as her sister Irma Ridenonr, Grandchildren; Courtney Robbins (Trevin), Jason Spradlin (Laura), Ashlee Kent, Ryan Kerns (Leah), Amber DiSilvio (Nick), Joshua Gloss (Rebecca), Kayla Bradley (Dayon), Travis Cook (Caitlin), Melissa Cook, Brady Garland, Gracie Garland, as well as 14 great-grandchildren; Matthis, Chloe, Isaac, Braeleigh, Alex, Cameron, Walker, Eliana, Hudson, Amelia, Reece, Lennox, Everett, Julianna.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Condolences may be made online at navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com