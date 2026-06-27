Extreme Heat Watch Issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County Through Thursday as Heat Index Nears 110

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Extreme Heat Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and much of Middle Tennessee beginning Monday morning and continuing through Thursday evening, as a prolonged period of dangerous heat and humidity is expected to settle across the region.

Forecasters warn that afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 90s, combined with high humidity, could produce heat index values as high as 110 degrees. The prolonged stretch of oppressive heat will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, especially for those spending extended periods outdoors or without access to air conditioning.

The watch covers Montgomery County along with much of Middle Tennessee west of the Cumberland Plateau, including neighboring Stewart, Robertson, Houston, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson and numerous surrounding counties.

Unlike a typical hot summer day, this event is expected to last several days, giving little opportunity for buildings and the human body to cool overnight. Consecutive days of extreme heat can place additional stress on vulnerable populations, including older adults, young children, individuals with chronic medical conditions, and those who work outdoors.

Outdoor workers, athletes, landscapers, construction crews, and anyone participating in recreational activities should plan to take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water, and avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the afternoon whenever possible.

The National Weather Service notes that heat-related illnesses become much more likely during periods of prolonged high temperatures and humidity. Heat exhaustion can develop quickly and, if left untreated, may progress to life-threatening heat stroke.

Residents are encouraged to continue monitoring updated forecasts over the next several days, as the Extreme Heat Watch could be upgraded to an Extreme Heat Warning if confidence increases that dangerous heat index values will occur.