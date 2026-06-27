Nashville Sounds Blow Eight-Run Lead in 13-10 Loss to Gwinnett Stripers

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds blew their largest lead of the season with a 13-10 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers Friday night at First Horizon Park. The Sounds poured on all 10 runs in the first three innings of the game, highlighted by a Luke Adams grand slam in the bottom of the third inning.

Gwinnett then scored 11 unanswered runs over the final five innings as the Sounds saw their lead vanish in the ninth.

The Sounds plated a run in the first inning as Luis Lara got on base with a one-out base hit. Tyler Black ripped a triple down the first base line, his third of the season, and scored Lara for the 1-0 Nashville lead. Adams then scored Black and grew the lead to two runs on a sacrifice fly. The Stripers answered right back with two runs of their own in the top of the second inning on three singles and a ground out that tied the game at 2-2.

Nashville blew the game wide open scoring eight runs in the bottom of the third inning as Freddy Zamora led off the frame with a double. After Greg Jones drew a walk, Lara ripped an RBI-single into left field and gave the Sounds the lead back 3-2. Black then drew the second walk of the frame and set up Adams to obliterate his fifth grand slam of his career into left field for a 7-2 lead.

The Sounds continued to add damage as Jeferson Quero lined his second triple of the season into right center field. Brock Wilken ripped an RBI-single into left field and scored Quero for the six-run lead. Luis Matos added the cherry on top with a two-run moon shot to left center and gave Nashville the 10-2 lead at the end of three.

Gwinnett stormed back scoring 11 unanswered runs in the last five innings of the game. Tyson Hardin got the start for the Sounds and worked an efficient four innings before getting into trouble in the top of the fifth inning. Hardin allowed four runs off of four hits and issued a walk in the frame with the Stripers inching closer to Nashville’s lead.

Kaleb Bowman entered the game in the top of the sixth inning and worked in a 1-2-3 frame. Bowman came out for the top of the seventh and eighth, allowing three runs as the score was 10-9 still in favor of the Sounds.

Mark Manfredi issued a leadoff single to Jim Jarvis and a walk to Brett Wisely to begin the top of the ninth inning. After Easton McGee issued a walk to Brewer Hicklen and loaded the bases, Aaron Schunk scored Jarvis on a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 10. José Azócar hit an RBI-single on a soft fly ball to center field and scored Wisely to take a 11-10 Stripers lead.

Ben Gamel reached base after Matos dropped a routine fly ball, and crossed home Hicklen and Azócar for the three-run lead by Gwinnett. The Sounds had one last opportunity to return the favor in the bottom of the ninth inning but were shut down in 1-2-3 fashion, dropping game four with a 13-10 final.

The Sounds and the Stripers continue their series on Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. Right-hander Gerson Garabito (1-1, 6.43) will get the start in game five of the series.