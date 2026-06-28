Montgomery County Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.4% in May

May 2026 Data Shows 94 Counties Recorded a Jobless Rate Below 5%

Nashville, TN – New data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) shows strong job market performance across the state in May, with 94 of Tennessee’s 95 counties reporting unemployment rates below 5%.

In 69 counties, unemployment rates decreased from April to May. Rates remained the same in 18 counties and increased in eight counties.

Montgomery County’s unemployment rate declined to 3.4 percent in May, down from 3.5 percent in April, marking a decrease of 0.1 percentage point.

Williamson County reported the state’s lowest unemployment rate for May at 2.4%, down three-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month.

Three counties — Cheatham, Dickson, and Knox — followed with rates of 2.5%.

Sevier, Wilson, Rutherford, Sumner, Macon, and Blount counties rounded out the list of the lowest unemployment rates for the month. All had rates of 2.6%.

Perry County was the only county whose unemployment rate was above 5% in May. At 5.3%, the rate was the same as last month.

Hancock and Pickett counties followed with rates of 4.7%. Hancock’s rate was down half a percentage point from April, and Pickett’s rate was up two-tenths of a percentage point.

For the fourth month in a row, Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate was 3.6% in May. Unlike the statewide rate, county rates are not adjusted to account for seasonal impacts on employment.

TDLWD has compiled an analysis of the May 2026 county unemployment data.

The Tennessee Office of Reentry (TOOR), a program of the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, is helping to build a stronger workforce in our state by connecting justice-involved individuals with employment, training, and support services that lead to successful reentry.

Produced by TOOR, the “Talking Second Chances” podcast explores workforce development, reentry challenges, and successful strategies through candid conversations with justice-involved individuals and employers. Listen to the latest episode of “Talking Second Chances.”

Tennessee will release statewide unemployment data for June on July 16th, 2026, at 1:30pm CT.