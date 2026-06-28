Nashville Sounds Split Series with Gwinnett After Dominant 7-0 Shutout Victory

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds and Gwinnett Stripers ended their six-game series on Sunday with 16 innings of baseball after Saturday’s suspended game in the top of the first. The Sounds dropped the first game 8-5 after spotting the Stripers eight early runs but bounced back with a 7-0 shutout win in a seven-inning game to avoid dropping the series.

Tyler Black ended his week with 10 RBI after driving home four in game two including his second home run of the series. Rehabbing right-hander Logan Henderson lowered his Triple-A ERA this season to 0.87 after three scoreless innings in his first appearance since landing on the Brewers Injured List in late May.

Resuming play after Saturday’s suspended game after 12 pitches, the Stripers took advantage of the bases-loaded situation with four runs in the top of the first. Three of the four runs in the opening frame were charged to Gerson Garabito, who filled the bases on a hit and pair of walks before Saturday’s game entered a delay.

Right-hander Jake Woodford surrendered two hits of his own in the first and finished his outing allowing five runs (4 ER) on six hits across 2.0 IP. With Gwinnett adding another four runs in the top of the second, the Sounds had allowed 19 unanswered runs dating back to the fifth inning on Friday night.

Andrick Nava finally put an end to that streak with his first career Triple-A home run in the bottom of the second. Playing in his first game with Nashville since April 16th, he stroked a ball to straight away center field off the batter’s eye to cut the deficit to five. He then collected Nashville’s next hit with a single in the sixth to add his first Triple-A multi-hit game to his line. Greg Jones added a single in the frame but was left stranded as the Stripers stayed in front 8-3.

Right-handers Reiss Knehr (2.0 IP), Junior Fernandez (1.0 IP), and Blake Holub (1.0 IP) held Gwinnett two just two hits over four combined innings of work with four strikeouts. The Souds chipped away at the lead with a pair of singles for Black and Eddys Leonard and a sacrifice fly for Ethan Murray to cut the deficit to three at the end of six. Brewers no. 26-rated prospect Craig Yoho worked around a leadoff hit batter to make it five straight scoreless Gwinnett innings and followed it with a 1-2-3 top of the eighth.

JB Bukauskas bounced back from allowing five runs on four hits and two walks in his appearance Wednesday to face the minimum in the top of the ninth Sunday evening. Nashville went down in order in the bottom of the ninth to drop their second straight game and needing a win to secure a series split in the night cap.

Henderson joined the Sounds on Major League rehab and picked up right where he left off with the Brewers before suffering a lower back strain that landed him on the Injured List on May 23. Henderson struck out seven consecutive Gwinnett batters after starting his night by inducing a flyout. He worked a groundout to end the top of the third and headed back to the mound for the start of the fourth.

The lone hit he allowed over his three scoreless innings came via a leadoff single for Jim Jarvis in the before issuing a walk to end his night. Drew Rom retired three straight batters to help strand two and keep a clean sheet for Henderson.

Brewers no. 3-rated prospect returned to the Nashville lineup and began his night at the plate with a leadoff double in the bottom of the first. Following a steal of third for Williams and a walk for Luis Lara, Black collected his first of four RBI with a sac fly of his own to get the Sounds on the scoreboard.

Nashville added to their lead in the second on back-to-back bases-loaded walks for Williams and Lara. Black connected for his second home run of the series with a one-out solo shot in the bottom of the fifth to give the Sounds a 3-0 lead. Darrien Miller started a three-run bottom of the sixth with his first Triple-A hit on a one-out single.

Williams followed him aboard, drawing his second walk to reach base for a third time. Lara doubled home Miller and Black made it a four-RBI game with a single to push the lead out to 7-0.

After Rom gave the Sounds bullpen 2.0 IP with one hit allowed and three strikeouts, left-hander Mark Manfredi tossed a scoreless sixth. A pop out double play on a hit and run helped erase a leadoff single allowed for Manfredi. Peter Strzelecki took over for the top of the seventh and saw back-to-back singles reach with one out. Consecutive strikeouts of Luke Williams and Jair Camargo secured the shutout and a series split for Nashville.

Following an off day on Monday, the Sounds continue a two-week homestand as they welcome in the defending Triple-A Champions, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for the start of a six-game series on Tuesday, June 30 that runs through Independence Day weekend