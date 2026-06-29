118th Annual Lone Oak Picnic Returns July 25th with BBQ, Live Music, Family Fun and Community Spirit

Cunningham, TN – One of Montgomery County’s longest-running summer traditions is set to return as the 118th Annual Lone Oak Picnic welcomes families, friends, and neighbors for a day of food, entertainment, and community fellowship on Saturday, July 25th, 2026.

Hosted by Central Civitan, the annual event will take place from 10:00am until 2:00pm at the Central Civitan Building, located at 275 Highway 13 in Cunningham. Admission and parking are both free, making it an affordable outing for the entire family.

For well over a century, the Lone Oak Picnic has brought generations of residents together to celebrate community while raising funds for worthwhile local causes. Proceeds from the picnic support area schools, volunteer fire departments, charitable organizations, and families facing difficult circumstances, continuing a tradition of giving back that has made the event a community favorite.

Visitors can look forward to a full lineup of activities throughout the day. Live music will provide entertainment as guests browse the popular silent auction featuring a variety of donated items. Children will find plenty to enjoy with activities designed just for them, while car enthusiasts can admire an impressive collection of classic cars and specialty vehicles during the community cruise-in.

No Lone Oak Picnic would be complete without its famous barbecue. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase delicious slow-cooked pork and chicken barbecue, along with snacks and refreshing beverages served throughout the event. The annual barbecue has become one of the picnic’s biggest attractions, drawing visitors from across Montgomery County and surrounding communities.

As in years past, local elected officials and political candidates are expected to attend, providing attendees with an opportunity to meet community leaders, ask questions, and enjoy casual conversation throughout the day.

Whether you’re coming for the mouthwatering barbecue, the live entertainment, the classic cars, or simply to spend time with friends and neighbors, the Lone Oak Picnic offers something for every member of the family. Its combination of small-town hospitality, community pride, and charitable purpose has helped make it one of the region’s most anticipated annual gatherings.

The 118th Annual Lone Oak Picnic will be held Saturday, July 25th, from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Central Civitan Building, 275 Highway 13 in Cunningham. Admission is free, parking is free on Alonzo Place, and everyone is invited to come out, enjoy a great day of family fun, and help support organizations that make a difference throughout the community.

About the Lone Oak Picnic

The Central Civitan Club has sponsored the Lone Oak Picnic since 1975. Lone Oak is a tradition for candidates in Montgomery County. All the money raised is used in the communities south of the Cumberland River through several projects sponsored by the Central Civitan Club.

The Central Civitan Club, for example, supports the local Boy and Girl Scout troops. The club provides financial assistance to victims of house fires in the community. It supports educational and extracurricular activities of the students, teachers, and staff of both Montgomery Central High School and Cumberland Heights Elementary School.

It also supports the Buddy Ball Special Needs Athletic League as well as the #BeMoreLikeWade 5K Scholarship Run/Walk/Crawl. These are just a few of the activities the Club Supports.

They also fund scholarships for and support many educational and extra-curricular activities of the students, teachers, and staff at Montgomery Central High School, Montgomery Central Middle School, and Montgomery Central Elementary School as well as Cumberland Heights Elementary School.