5th Annual Asian Pacific Islander Clarksville Festival Showcases Food, Dance and Cultural Traditions

Clarksville, TN – Hundreds came out to Clarksville’s Wilma Rudolph Event Center to enjoy the 5th Annual Asian Pacific Islander Celebration, hosted by API Clarksville, an afternoon/early evening event that focused on food, music, culture, and customs of several different nations and islands that have a strong presence in Clarksville-Montgomery County.

CMC is home to API communities representing Korea, Japan, Micronesia, the Philippines, Hawaii, Samoa, and others. Throughout the day, several of the groups brought to the stage costumes, music, and dancing that are representative of their culture and heritage.

Organizer Armi Rhodes, born in the Philippines, talked about the sense of belonging she feels here. “The various communities that comprise API relate to each other,” Rhodes said. “This event always feels like a reunion. We want to invite everyone to come out and share, and learn about each other’s culture.”

Organizer Sheena Burt, born in Korea, said, “I want to see this event continuing to grow, and more groups getting involved. I really want to see more 2nd generation folks wanting to keep our cultural history alive.”

This year, the activities began early in the afternoon. Inside and outside the WREC were booths featuring locally made heritage-representative products, games, etc. A wedding artist was painting. Joe Padula was playing music. Outside, attendees were enjoying great treats from a variety of food trucks and food tents.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Japanese Deputy-Consul General Matsutaro Yamasaki addressed the standing room only audience, who were also treated to Korean fan dancing and drum dancing, a fashion show, and much more.

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