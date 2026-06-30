Clarksville Obituary: Daryl Rowe

Clarksville, TN – Daryl Rowe, a devoted family man and respected member of his communities, passed away at his home in Cumberland Furnace on June 28th, 2026, with his family at his side. Born on July 22nd, 1939, in Tarentum, Pennsylvania.
Daryl established a long and accomplished career in the automobile manufacturing industry where he worked for over 31 years.
He was proud to be the oldest lifetime member of the Vandergrift Sportsmen Association in Apollo, Pennsylvania. Daryl also cherished his membership in the Apollo Lodge #437, Free & Accepted Masons.
Preceding Daryl in death are his parents, Hale and Frances Rowe, his first wife, Wenona Rowe, siblings, Merle Rowe, Art Rowe (Maxine),Bryce Rowe, Bernice Riggle, Esther McGee, and Arlene McGee, and his beloved dog, Ticky.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Miller Rowe, stepchildren, April Ferrell (Darryl), Shawn Miller (Shelia), Terri Altman (Don), Linda Roth (Al), Susan Boyd, Walter Durandetto, and Ted Durrandetto; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Tennessee Services – Visitation will be held on Friday, July 3rd, 2026, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN. Immediately following, a Masonic Service in his honor will begin at 6:00pm, also at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
Pennsylvania Services – Additionally, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date in Apollo, Pennsylvania at Curran Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Pine Run Cemetery.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com