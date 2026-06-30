Clarksville Obituary: Daryl Rowe

Clarksville, TN – Daryl Rowe, a devoted family man and respected member of his communities, passed away at his home in Cumberland Furnace on June 28th, 2026, with his family at his side. Born on July 22nd, 1939, in Tarentum, Pennsylvania.

Daryl established a long and accomplished career in the automobile manufacturing industry where he worked for over 31 years.

He was proud to be the oldest lifetime member of the Vandergrift Sportsmen Association in Apollo, Pennsylvania. Daryl also cherished his membership in the Apollo Lodge #437, Free & Accepted Masons.

Preceding Daryl in death are his parents, Hale and Frances Rowe, his first wife, Wenona Rowe, siblings, Merle Rowe, Art Rowe (Maxine),Bryce Rowe, Bernice Riggle, Esther McGee, and Arlene McGee, and his beloved dog, Ticky.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Miller Rowe, stepchildren, April Ferrell (Darryl), Shawn Miller (Shelia), Terri Altman (Don), Linda Roth (Al), Susan Boyd, Walter Durandetto, and Ted Durrandetto; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Tennessee Services – Visitation will be held on Friday, July 3rd, 2026, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN. Immediately following, a Masonic Service in his honor will begin at 6:00pm, also at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

Pennsylvania Services – Additionally, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date in Apollo, Pennsylvania at Curran Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Pine Run Cemetery.