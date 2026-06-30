Clarksville Obituary: Deborah Jean Hutchinson

Clarksville, TN – Deborah Jean Hutchinson, age 71 of Clarksville, peacefully entered into the joy of the Lord on June 28th, 2026.

Debbie was born on October 14th, 1954, in Searcy, Arkansas, to Gerald and Virginia Tenney. She loved her family with all her heart, and she is survived by her husband, Gary Hutchinson; her mother, Virginia Tenney; her sister, Diana (Jerry) Laperriere; her daughter, Dana Hutchinson; her grandchildren, Danielle Gipple, Chrystian Gipple, and Jenna Gipple; two great-grandchildren; and a host of family and extended family members.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Tenney.

Debbie was a faithful member of Shiloh Church of Christ, and a devoted member of the Downtown Civitan Club where for twenty years she dutifully served as treasurer, secretary, and office manager.

Debbie’s family will receive friends and loved ones for visitation on Thursday, July 2nd, 2026, from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will commence at 6:00pm in the chapel with Brother Steve Gordon officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Debbie’s family humbly requests that memorial contributions be made to Shiloh Church of Christ – 3000 Highway 13, Cumberland Furnace, Tennessee 37051.

Online condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com

McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Deborah Jean Hutchinson.