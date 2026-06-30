Clarksville Obituary: Deborah Jean Hutchinson

Clarksville, TN – Deborah Jean Hutchinson, age 71 of Clarksville, peacefully entered into the joy of the Lord on June 28th, 2026.
Debbie was born on October 14th, 1954, in Searcy, Arkansas, to Gerald and Virginia Tenney. She loved her family with all her heart, and she is survived by her husband, Gary Hutchinson; her mother, Virginia Tenney; her sister, Diana (Jerry) Laperriere; her daughter, Dana Hutchinson; her grandchildren, Danielle Gipple, Chrystian Gipple, and Jenna Gipple; two great-grandchildren; and a host of family and extended family members.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Tenney.
Debbie was a faithful member of Shiloh Church of Christ, and a devoted member of the Downtown Civitan Club where for twenty years she dutifully served as treasurer, secretary, and office manager.
Debbie’s family will receive friends and loved ones for visitation on Thursday, July 2nd, 2026, from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will commence at 6:00pm in the chapel with Brother Steve Gordon officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Debbie’s family humbly requests that memorial contributions be made to Shiloh Church of Christ – 3000 Highway 13, Cumberland Furnace, Tennessee 37051.
Online condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com
McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Deborah Jean Hutchinson.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com