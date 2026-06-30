Sugar Creek Baptist Church to Host Back to School Bash with Free School Supplies

Clarksville, TN – As the new school year approaches, Sugar Creek Baptist Church is inviting families from across the Clarksville area to kick off the school season at its annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, July 25th, 2026.

The free community event begins at 12:00pm at the Dotsonville Community Center, located at 3189 Dotsonville Road in Clarksville.

Designed to help local families prepare for the upcoming school year, the Back to School Bash will provide free school supplies for up to 480 students, while supplies last. From notebooks and pencils to other classroom essentials, the giveaway is intended to help ease the financial burden many families face as students head back to class.

In addition to the school supply giveaway, attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments, visit a prayer booth for encouragement and support, and spend time with members of the Sugar Creek Baptist Church family in a welcoming and friendly atmosphere.

Church organizers say the event is about more than just handing out school supplies—it’s an opportunity to encourage students, support parents, and strengthen community connections before the first day of school. Families are invited to stop by, meet their neighbors, and enjoy an afternoon of fellowship while preparing children for a successful academic year.

The Back to School Bash has become a meaningful outreach event, bringing together volunteers who are passionate about serving the community and helping students begin the school year with confidence. Whether families are in need of school supplies or simply looking for a fun, family-friendly event, everyone is welcome to attend.

Because supplies are limited, families are encouraged to arrive early to ensure their students receive the materials they need for the upcoming school year.

The Back to School Bash will be held on Saturday, July 25th, beginning at 12:00pm at the Dotsonville Community Center, 3189 Dotsonville Road in Clarksville. Admission is free, school supplies will be distributed to the first 480 students while supplies last, and refreshments will be available throughout the event.

For families looking to prepare for the new school year, enjoy community fellowship, and receive encouragement along the way, Sugar Creek Baptist Church’s Back to School Bash promises an afternoon of generosity, hope, and fun.

About Sugar Creek Baptist Church

Sugar Creek Baptist Church is dedicated to sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ while serving families throughout Woodlawn and the surrounding communities. The church is located at 3201 Sugar Creek Road, Woodlawn, Tennessee, and welcomes everyone to worship, fellowship, and community outreach events. For more information and upcoming events, find Sugar Creek Baptist Church on Facebook.