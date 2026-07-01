Oak Grove Racing Hosts Annual Mother’s Day Event With Harness Racing and Corgis

Oak Grove, KY – Oak Grove Racing recently hosted its annual Mother’s Day event, which features live harness racing, special dining options, including a buffet at the Garrison Oak Steakhouse for mom and the family, and the much-anticipated return of the popular annual charity event – Corgi racing.

Hundreds came out to watch the horses race, but the Corgis tried to steal the show. Throughout the afternoon, in between the standard-bred horse races, Corgis were brought out onto the track to compete in five elimination heats and then a final race.

The Corgis were small, but they didn’t know it. They lined up to sprint down the 60-foot track laid out in front of the grandstand. And everyone watched as some of the competitors understood the assignment, while others roamed aimlessly. They were cute but aimless.

Each year, proceeds from the Corgi races benefit the Christian County Humane Society. Everyone has a blast as they buy event t-shirts, take part in raffles, enjoy snacks and beverages, and cheer on the pups.

For more information about upcoming events at Oak Grove Racing Gaming Hotel, like concerts by Jake Owen, Better Than Ezra, and others, Memorial Day Wiener Dog races, or truck, SUV, and car giveaways at the casino, go to www.oakgrovegaming.com

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