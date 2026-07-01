Sugar Creek Baptist Church Seeks Sponsors for 2026 Back-to-School Bash in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – With the new school year just around the corner, Sugar Creek Baptist Church is preparing to make an even bigger impact on local families by expanding its annual Back-to-School Bash, and the church is inviting area businesses, organizations, and community members to help make it happen.

The third annual Back-to-School Bash will be held on Saturday, July 25th, 2026, beginning at 12:00pm at the Dotsonville Community Center, located at 3189 Dotsonville Road in Clarksville. The free event is open to families throughout the Clarksville and Woodlawn communities and is designed to help students start the new school year with the supplies they need to succeed.

This year’s goal is ambitious. Sugar Creek Baptist Church hopes to provide free school supplies for up to 480 students, doubling the number of children served during last year’s event. School supplies will be distributed while supplies last and will include essential classroom items such as notebooks, pencils, folders, and other back-to-school necessities.

Families attending the event will also enjoy complimentary refreshments, a welcoming atmosphere, and access to a prayer booth where volunteers will be available to offer encouragement and support before students return to the classroom.

The church says the Back-to-School Bash has become one of its most meaningful community outreach efforts. During last year’s event, volunteers distributed more than 240 backpacks filled with school supplies while also serving food and refreshments to families preparing for the start of school.

Encouraged by the overwhelming response, church leaders are working to expand the event to reach twice as many children this year. To accomplish that goal, Sugar Creek Baptist Church is seeking sponsors and community partners willing to invest in local students and families.

Financial contributions and sponsorships will help purchase school supplies, provide meals and refreshments, and ensure every child who attends has the opportunity to begin the school year equipped and encouraged. Church leaders say every donation, regardless of size, will make a direct difference in the lives of local children.

“We have seen firsthand the difference this event makes for families,” said Pastor Chris Austin. “The gratitude expressed by parents and children reminds us how important this outreach is. Together with our community partners, we can help ensure hundreds of students begin the school year ready to learn and succeed.”

Businesses, civic organizations, churches, and individuals interested in sponsoring the event or making a donation are encouraged to contact Pastor Chris Austin at 931.721.7577 by call or text. Donations may also be mailed to Sugar Creek Baptist Church, 3201 Sugar Creek Road, Woodlawn, TN 37191.

As the countdown to a new school year continues, Sugar Creek Baptist Church hopes the community will come together once again to make this year’s Back-to-School Bash the biggest and most impactful one yet, helping hundreds of local students walk into their classrooms with confidence and the supplies they need for a successful school year.