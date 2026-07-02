Clarksville Obituary: Raymond G. Swadley, Jr

Clarksville, TN – Raymond G. Swadley, Jr. passed away peacefully on June 25th, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. Born on October 19th, 1937, in Cumberland, Maryland, Raymond’s long and meaningful life was marked by dedication, kindness, and an enduring commitment to service.

Raymond grew up in Ridgely, West Virginia, where the rolling hills and close-knit community shaped his adolescence. Summers were spent helping on his cousin’s farm in Ruddle, West Virginia, instilling a sense of hard work and family tradition that would guide him throughout his life.

On January 17th, 1957, Raymond married Roberta “Bobby” Kincaid, embarking on a remarkable partnership grounded in mutual respect, love, and a shared passion for their community. Their journey brought them to Clarksville, Tennessee, in 1961, when Raymond served as a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell. Upon leaving the Army, Raymond and Roberta chose to remain in Clarksville, recognizing the town as the perfect setting to raise their family and continue to serve others.

Roberta, a talented piano teacher, contributed to the cultural life of Clarksville, while Raymond dedicated himself to the United States Postal Service. Over the years, he built a reputation for reliability and integrity and eventually retired as a Supervisor. His commitment to his work touched many colleagues and community members, and he approached every responsibility with diligence.

One of Ray’s proudest lifelong achievements was his tireless support of blood drives and longstanding involvement with the American Red Cross. Since donating his first pint of blood in 1958, he gave over 44 gallons and was enthusiastically working toward his 45th, a record that stands as a testament to his selflessness and compassion. It is possible that, at the time of his passing, he was the world’s top whole blood donor — a legacy of generosity that will endure for years to come.

He was a former member of the Clarksville Water Garden Society (MCWGS) and had his own beautiful ponds that were featured in The Leaf Chronicle as part of the annual local water garden tour. Most recently, he began cross-stitching and had completed 11 very large and impressive portraits and landscapes and 2 churches.

Ray was an avid antique car collector owning 2 Karman Ghia’s, a Volkswagen, and an MG. He took great pride in taking care of his home, yard, cars, ponds, and his dog, Skye. He and Skye were well-known fixtures at Liberty Park in the mornings and he met and cared for so many individuals that walk the trails. They became like family-emailing and visiting often. An avid chess player and chess board builder, he enjoyed teaching and playing chess while at the park.

Ray loved his home State of West Virginia, visiting each fall with his daughter Kirsten, telling stories of his youth on the Ruddle Farm and attending the Ruddle Church. His love of music went beyond most people’s interests and was quite eclectic, with an extensive LP collection from 48’s on.

With Roberta’s passion teaching and playing piano, Ray learned to play guitar, and they both learned to play parts on the recorders he had bought them. Their children were encouraged to love music with piano and violin lessons at Blair Academy of Music in Nashville. He once made and gifted Roberta with a harpsichord.

Originally a member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville under John David Laida, both Ray and Roberta taught Sunday School, RA’s GA’s, Vacation Bible School, and sang in the Church Choir. Ray enjoyed participating in Quartet and serving as a Deacon.

Raymond’s life was saddened by the loss of cherished family members, including his beloved wife, Roberta “Bobby” Kincaid Swadley, his son Peter Tolstoy Swadley, his father Raymond Swadley, Sr., his mother Freida Josephine Johnson Swadley, his sister Lelia Swadley, grandson Jacob Seay, and 2 great grandsons, Peter Elliot and James Clayton.

He is survived by his loving daughters, Kirsten Feinberg (Mark) and Lelia Georgopoulos, grandchildren, Levi , Caleb, and Adam Seay, Maria, Kathy, Sophie, and Max Swadley, grandchildren by marriage, Paige Severin (Josh), Rebecca Kinsey (Jared), and great-grandchildren, Carrick and Conway Severin, who lovingly called him Pop Pop. Raymond’s love for his family was unwavering, and he took immense pride in their accomplishments and happiness. His warmth, wisdom, and gentle humor will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the same location beginning at 5:00pm with the Rev. Pat Van Dyke officiating. Friends and loved ones are invited to share in honoring Raymond’s remarkable life and the legacy he leaves behind.

Raymond G. Swadley, Jr.’s life was one of unfaltering devotion—to his Lord, his country, his community, and his beloved family. His quiet acts of service enriched countless lives. He will be remembered with affection, gratitude, and deep respect.