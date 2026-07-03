APSU Foundation Welcomes New Board of Directors for 2026-27 Fiscal Year

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Foundation has announced its slate of board members beginning their responsibilities in the 2026-27 fiscal year.

The board comprises accomplished business and community leaders who serve as fiduciary stewards of the foundation’s assets, providing governance and oversight of investments, fundraising, and financial management.

Members ensure compliance with applicable policies and laws while actively cultivating philanthropic support for scholarships, academic programs, and other university priorities.

Executive Committee

The foundation’s officers are:

Thomas “Tommy” Bates, Chair – President, Legends Bank, Clarksville

Barry Kulback, Vice Chair – Retired, Trane Technologies, Clarksville

Kathryn Wedemeyer, Secretary – Owner, Allstate Insurance Company, Gallatin

Members include:

James Corlew Jr. – Real Estate Development, Clarksville

Ginny Gray Davis – Vice President of Business Development, EnSafe, Knoxville

Doug Downey – Retired Vice President of Treasury, HCA, Springfield

Arianna Millan Hamilton – Organizational Consultant, Millan Enterprises, LLC, Anchorage, Alaska

Lawson Mabry – Real Estate Development, Clarksville

Evans Peay – Owner, Peay and Company, Clarksville

Joe Shakeenab – Clarksville City Council (Ward 11) / Shakeenab Consulting, Clarksville

Jennifer Ventimiglia – CEO, Fortera Credit Union, Clarksville

Brad Withrow – Retired Partner/CPA, Ernst & Young, Hendersonville

The foundation’s investment committee is chaired by Brad Withrow, and Larry Rocconi of Mitchell Ross Rocconi, PLLC, serves as the foundation’s legal counsel.

“It’s a privilege to serve alongside such a dedicated group of community and business leaders who share a commitment to Austin Peay State University’s mission,” APSU Foundation Board Chair Tommy Bates said. “This board brings dynamic expertise and a unified vision to ensure the foundation continues providing critical support for scholarships, academic excellence, and opportunities that transform students’ lives.”

The APSU Foundation was established in 1975 to assist the university by providing funds and stewardship for worthy purposes not sufficiently funded by other sources.