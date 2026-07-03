Clarksville Obituary: Danny Collins

Clarksville, TN – Danny Collins, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on June 29th, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family. He was 76 years old.

Danny was born on November 10th, 1950 in Clarksville, Tennessee to his parents, Jesse D.(J.D.) Collins and Mary Elizabeth Dowdy Collins. He was the youngest of 6 siblings. Danny was truly the kind of man who would give the shirt off his back to someone in need, never expecting anything in return. His kindness, generosity, and genuine concern for others left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Nothing meant more to Danny than his family. He was a devoted husband to Karen Collins, a proud father to his son, Josh Collins, and a loving father-in-law to Amanda Collins. He adored his granddaughters, Rhyan Sargent and her husband, Chris Sargent, and his granddaughter Jacie Collins. Becoming a great-grandfather “Papa” to his precious great-granddaughter, Rylee, was one of the greatest joys of his life. His family was the center of his world, and every moment spent together became a treasured memory.

Danny worked for many years as a printer, taking pride in his work and providing faithfully for his family. He was also an active member of the Clarksville Jaycees, where he formed lasting friendships and enjoyed serving his community.

Although Danny battled serious health issues for many years, during the past year as his illnesses progressed, his humor brought comfort to those who loved him and reminded everyone around him that joy can still be found, even in life’s hardest moments.

Danny’s legacy is one of love, generosity, resilience, and laughter. He never met a stranger, and it seemed everyone who crossed his path became a friend. His life was not measured by material possessions but by the countless lives he touched with his kindness and the unconditional love he gave to his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Karen Collins; his son Josh Collins (Amanda Collins); his granddaughters, Rhyan Sargent (Chris Sargent) and Jacie Collins; and his cherished great-granddaughter, Rylee Sargent; his sisters, Patsy Knight, June Gilpin, Columbia, MO, and many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse D. Collins and Mary Elizabeth Dowdy Collins, brother James Lurton Collins, sister Ann Shaw, Carrie Lucille (Lucy) Eiffert, and nephew Jim Collins.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 7th, 2026 from 3:30pm to 6:00pm, with a service beginning at 6:00pm at the Chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson with the Rev. David Mackens officiating.

The Collins family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Marcel Mayo, the caregiver now called friend, who walked alongside Danny with compassion and dignity, and to the many family members and friends whose love, prayers, and support meant so much throughout his journey.

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